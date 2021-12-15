Growth

Letter writer Ryan Hurley urges readers to develop self reliance and work on personal growth. 

In our hyper-consumerist society, we are often told that you’ll be happier if you just buy more stuff, have the newest style, etc.

I believe that this is an absolutely nonsensical statement that leads to us all being more miserable than ever. Society nowadays needs to emphasize the difference between pleasure and happiness, as they are often falsely portrayed as one and the same. Pleasure is the temporary release of dopamine, while happiness is something deeper and longer-lasting.

We are becoming an increasingly atomized and subdivided people, with no sense of community or identity and we get told that the solution is not community, but rather a narcissistic idea that we have to worship our bodies.

Certainly, we do not worship what they could become, but rather what they are currently so as to feel self gratification. This culture of feeling vaguely good rather than dealing with pertinent and tough issues is one that stunts human potential and growth. This idea of growth (mental and physical) is touched on in Yukio Mishima’s “Sun and Steel,” a book where one of the foremost Japanese authors touched on the need to improve oneself into something that produces pride.

It seems that support and reliance upon yourself is amongst the lowest priorities for people nowadays, and with things getting crazier, it seems very foolish.

What I would recommend everyone do is start to look at ways one can slowly begin to wean themselves off the system. This can be done in a variety of ways, but most critical would be reducing grocery store usage, slowly starting to build up your own way of making food or even cooking. I also must recommend going to the gym when you can, it is therapeutic to build yourself up that way and certainly miles better than complaining to yourself.

Of course, one of the other essentials of growing and bettering yourself as a person is to expand your mind; sadly, schools tend to merely act as indoctrination centers that push conformity. To escape, I would recommend reading the classics, especially the Western canon.

A work by someone like Aristotle is much more worthwhile than someone like Michel Foucault, and that tends to be the case with most modern authors, with notable exceptions including Patrick Buchanan, Éric Zemmour and several others.

Ryan Hurley is a junior in marketing

Opinion Policies

Editorials are longer opinion pieces that are written by a group of community members recruited across campus who address relevant issues on a local, national and international level. Editorials are research-based. The purpose of the Editorial Board is to promote discussion concerning relevant issues in the community while advising on possible solutions. Topics are chosen via relevancy and interests of the members, which are then discussed by the Editorial Board in order to reach a general consensus concerning the topic or issue.

Feedback policy

If you have a grievance concerning the content or argument of the Editorial Board, please contact either Opinion Editor Peyton Hamel (peyton.hamel@iowastatedaily.com) or the Editorial Board as a whole (editorialboard@iowastatedaily.com). Those wanting to respond to editorials can also submit a letter to the editor through the Iowa State Daily website or by emailing the letter to Opinion Editor Peyton Hamel (peyton.hamel@iowastatedaily.com) or Editor-in-Chief Sage Smith (sage.smith@iowastatedaily.com).

Column Policy

Columns are hyper-specific to opinion and are written by only columnists employed by the Iowa State Daily. Columnists are unique because they have a specific writing day and only publish on those writing days. Each column undergoes a thorough editing process ensuring the integrity of the writer, and their claim is maintained while remaining research-based and respectful. Columns may be submitted from community members. These are labelled as “Guest Columns.” These contain similar research-based content and need to be at least 400 words in length. The following requirements should be met: first and last name, email and relation or position to Iowa State. Emails must be tied to the submitted guest column or it will not be accepted or published. Pseudonyms are prohibited and the writer will be banned from submissions.

Read our full Opinion Policies here. Updated on 10/7/2020

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.