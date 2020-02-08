I just wanted to thank Ms. Annelise Wells for taking a risk and writing about something she is passionate about. I, too, am a root beer aficionado.
I liked her sampling of root beers and must give Culver's root beer a try. I've started my own journey indulging in craft root beers.
Though I consider myself a pretty frugal individual, I will splurge in my quest to find the best one.
My favorite to this point is Lost Trails Root Beer. If you are looking for a smoother taste with a nice hint of vanilla, this is the one!
Sadly, it's hard to find as it is a very small craft brand. Cheers to a fellow root beer fan!
