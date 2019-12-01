Staff members from the city of Ames Electric Services present during the Ames City Council meeting. Ames City Council met on Jan. 15 in City Hall to discuss the 2019-2024 Capital Improvements Plan. Staff members gave a presentation on their recommendations for the next five years.
We are excited to have an Iowa State University student, Rachel Junck, in a run-off for Ames City Council.
She will be an appropriate representative of both the permanent residents of Ames, as she is a life-long Ames resident, as well as the student population who represent approximately half the city’s citizens.
Her ability to come within seven votes of winning the Council seat in a three-way race shows she is a serious candidate who has already learned how to work within the system; she has learned to manage her time as a chemical engineering student at ISU and an active participant in several student groups; her time dedicated to running a successful campaign will soon be replaced by her work as a member of the Ames City Council.
Opinions expressed in columns and letters are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Daily or organizations with which the author(s) are associated.
Feedback policy: The Daily encourages discussion but does not guarantee its publication. We reserve the right to edit or reject any letter or online feedback. The goal of the opinion section is to spark civil public discourse by publishing opinions based on facts that articulate an argument. The merit of a piece's ability to further public discourse, among other factors, will be considered when determining if a piece is publication worthy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.