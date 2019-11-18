I believe no one can truly be of planet Earth without having strong opinions about President Trump’s administration.
As we all know, he is currently in the process of being impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives. We also know, with the Republican majority U.S. Senate, Trump will not be removed.
I have seen the numbers of polling results about impeachment and removal. All of these poll results tell of a definite want of impeachment. One poll tells of a large number of Americans wanting removal.
I voted for President Trump, who I believed would make better changes for all Americans. I, and tens of millions of others, voted for a very deceptive and divisive egotist. So many of his campaign promises have either fallen terribly short or are complete lies. Also, I strongly and truly believe Donald Trump has used “the highest office in America” in order to greatly increase his, and his family’s, wealth and global power.
No one can predict what will happen as a result of President Trump’s many falsehoods told to all Americans, and to many other countries.
As true Americans, we wanted former President Nixon removed from office. As a result of overwhelming pressure, Nixon did the right thing by removing himself from office.
President Trump must take this lesson from former President Nixon. Fight or flight? President Nixon was — at the very least — American enough to make the right choice in order to save America from further ridicule and embarrassment.
Will Trump take this page from former President Nixon, or will the global negativism continue toward the United States of America because of this very “hard-headed” and unrepentant President Trump and his Republican minions?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.