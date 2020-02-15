The members of #UpgradeMedicaid would like to personally thank Reps. Finkenauer and Axne for voting against the Trump administration's plan to gut Medicaid with block grants. Our state government seems to be more concerned with corporate profits (for Iowa Total Care and Amerigroup) than they are for Iowans.
Block grants limits funding from the federal government for a state’s Medicaid program to a certain amount. The current funding of Medicaid is 60 percent from the federal government and 40 percent from the state, no matter the size of the population.
If the number of individuals on Medicaid increases, the state will most likely limit who qualifies for these benefits. This impacts vulnerable populations in Iowa: persons with low income, pregnant women, children and adults with disabilities, as well as seniors. It’s for these reasons we agree with Reps. Finkenauer and Axne’s decision.
We’re frustrated with DHS and Gov. Reynolds’ neglect in regards to addressing Iowa’s Medicaid mess. For example, Gov. Reynolds failed to mention any of the well-reported current problems with Medicaid during the State Of The State Address. Also absent were specifics on the “new direction” under Director Garcia to which Gov. Reynolds has spoken.
If the Reynolds administration continues to neglect Iowa’s most vulnerable, it will further enrage already livid constituents. #UpgradeMedicaid is turning this rage into a motivated voting bloc of constituents. Ultimately, the Iowa legislature may have to deal with a change in leadership to return Iowa to a state that retains the high moral standard we expect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.