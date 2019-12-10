In February, I will be caucusing for Elizabeth Warren to put in power a candidate dedicated to helping students like me.
While working towards my major, I’ve not only gained maturity and knowledge but a mass of loans. Just a few months out of college, and the loans will begin to take effect.
When I graduate, the weight of loans will carve my career path towards a high paying job out of necessity. I will need to pass on jobs that I am interested in if they cannot provide enough to cover my loan payments.
Most students will be choosing the secure, well-paying job, choking out creative and non-traditional employment avenues.
Iowa’s state government is doing little to alleviate the burden upon students, as every year that I’ve been at Iowa State University funding for higher education has declined.
This results in higher tuition, as students are needed to cover the difference. If the state is not investing in higher education, the federal government needs to step in to prioritize our right to an education.
We need a president who will make students a top priority.
Elizabeth Warren has a two-fold plan to address the student debt crisis. She knows that we need to help those currently struggling with debt by providing them loan forgiveness based on their household income.
To help those going into college, she knows we need free public college for everybody. Her signature policy, the wealth tax on the ultra-rich, will be used to pay for these new programs.
To tackle the student debt crisis, we need a candidate who understand its severity and has a clear path towards remediation. Elizabeth Warren is that candidate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.