Elizabeth Warren at the Liberty and Justice dinner

Sen. Elizabeth Warren called for "big structural change" in her Liberty and Justice speech Nov. 1 in Des Moines. This followed the announcement of her "Medicare for All" plan earlier that morning. 

In February, I will be caucusing for Elizabeth Warren to put in power a candidate dedicated to helping students like me. 

While working towards my major, I’ve not only gained maturity and knowledge but a mass of loans. Just a few months out of college, and the loans will begin to take effect.

When I graduate, the weight of loans will carve my career path towards a high paying job out of necessity. I will need to pass on jobs that I am interested in if they cannot provide enough to cover my loan payments.

Most students will be choosing the secure, well-paying job, choking out creative and non-traditional employment avenues.  

Iowa’s state government is doing little to alleviate the burden upon students, as every year that I’ve been at Iowa State University funding for higher education has declined.

This results in higher tuition, as students are needed to cover the difference. If the state is not investing in higher education, the federal government needs to step in to prioritize our right to an education.

We need a president who will make students a top priority. 

Elizabeth Warren has a two-fold plan to address the student debt crisis. She knows that we need to help those currently struggling with debt by providing them loan forgiveness based on their household income.

To help those going into college, she knows we need free public college for everybody. Her signature policy, the wealth tax on the ultra-rich, will be used to pay for these new programs. 

To tackle the student debt crisis, we need a candidate who understand its severity and has a clear path towards remediation. Elizabeth Warren is that candidate.

Opinion Policies

Opinions expressed in columns and letters are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Daily or organizations with which the author(s) are associated. 

Feedback policy: The Daily encourages discussion but does not guarantee its publication. We reserve the right to edit or reject any letter or online feedback. The goal of the opinion section is to spark civil public discourse by publishing opinions based on facts that articulate an argument. The merit of a piece's ability to further public discourse, among other factors, will be considered when determining if a piece is publication worthy. 

Letter to the Editor Submission Link

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.