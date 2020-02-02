The complicity of most Senate Republicans with the White House in withholding evidence and witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Trump highlights the need to defeat Trump in November. For this and other reasons, Our Revolution – Story County has taken the unusual step of endorsing TWO candidates in the Iowa caucuses.
We believe that the two most progressive candidates — Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren — are best prepared to defeat Trump. Furthermore, at some point it is likely that they will have to combine forces to assure the nomination of a progressive candidate to oppose President Trump. (A ticket of Sanders and Warren — in either order — would be awesome!)
Why are these two candidates most electable, especially if they combine forces? They excite young people, working class and poor people and especially with Elizabeth Warren, women; and more in Bernie Sanders’ case, Latinos, union members and future former Trump voters. We also believe that both will do well among African American voters.
The excitement generated by these two candidates is due to their policies. They are the only leading candidates in the Democratic field focused on reducing inequality in this country (an absolute necessity if democracy is to survive) and who understand that a Green New Deal must be pursued as intensely as the original New Deal if we are to significantly ameliorate the effects of global warming.
Finally, they are the only candidates who have the fortitude to sharply reduce the war budget, which is important in part because the military-industrial complex robs major funds needed to pursue greater equality and to finance the Green New Deal, student debt reduction/elimination and Medicare for All.
