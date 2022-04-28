It’s something we see every day and benefits the entire Ames community. We all know what I’m talking about: CyRide, the yellow and red public transportation buses in Ames. What you might not know, is they recently received a $3.1 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to electrify more of their system.
While we should all applaud the CyRide leadership team for compiling an excellent proposal, one of only 70 approved by the FTA, keep in mind this funding wouldn’t have happened without the bipartisan support of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA.) Specifically, that from Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley and Rep. Cindy Axne.
Thanks to the bipartisan support of IIJA in Congress and local leadership, CyRide will be able to replace five of its old, heavy-duty diesel buses with five new electric-powered buses. Many of you don’t realize you may be riding the same buses as your parents who attended Iowa State University.
Not only will these buses produce fewer emissions and less of a carbon footprint, but they will improve CyRide’s reliability and safety. By transitioning to newer buses with improved technology, the buses will require less maintenance, making them more reliable to transport. The improved technologies also make these buses safer for walking pedestrians and passengers.
I’m thankful for the support of the Ames City Government and its community partners to improve public transportation for both students and residents. Furthermore, I’m thankful for the bipartisan support of the IIJA so projects like this can continue happening.
Jacob Ludwig is a senior in economics.
Opinion Policies
Editorials are longer opinion pieces that are written by a group of community members recruited across campus who address relevant issues on a local, national and international level. Editorials are research-based. The purpose of the Editorial Board is to promote discussion concerning relevant issues in the community while advising on possible solutions. Topics are chosen via relevancy and interests of the members, which are then discussed by the Editorial Board in order to reach a general consensus concerning the topic or issue.
Columns are hyper-specific to opinion and are written by only columnists employed by the Iowa State Daily. Columnists are unique because they have a specific writing day and only publish on those writing days. Each column undergoes a thorough editing process ensuring the integrity of the writer, and their claim is maintained while remaining research-based and respectful.
Columns may be submitted from community members. These are labelled as “Guest Columns.” These contain similar research-based content and need to be at least 400 words in length. The following requirements should be met: first and last name, email and relation or position to Iowa State. Emails must be tied to the submitted guest column or it will not be accepted or published. Pseudonyms are prohibited and the writer will be banned from submissions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.