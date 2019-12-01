Rachel Junck is deserving of your vote in the Ames City Council Ward 4 Runoff Election on Dec. 3. Her campaign has been impressive since day one. Rachel and her team have knocked on thousands of doors in Ward 4 since June, talking to voters about their concerns, her ideas and how to vote.
The number one reason I believe Rachel would be the best to represent you is her hard work. Rachel listens to those in the community and connects with them on issues they would like addressed on the Council. She has everyone's best interests in mind and will not let a single voice go unheard.
Students make up close to half the population of Ames and have no direct vote on the Council. Rachel has spent her campaign talking with students about the importance of participation in local elections, and this effort truly showed.
On Nov. 5, there was increased voter turnout in all of the precincts on ISU’s campus. Iowa State is an integral part of our community and students who enrich Ames deserve representation. Not only would Rachel represent the Iowa State community, but those who have lived in Ames for years as well. As a passionate young woman with strong ties to this community, Rachel is committed to improving Ames for all.
The community spoke on Election Day when Rachel Junck won 49.51 percent of the votes in Ward 4, just 7 votes shy of an outright win. I urge you all to use your votes once again, to elect her as your council-person on Dec. 3.
