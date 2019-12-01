I met Rachel the day I moved to Ames — she was my next-door neighbor. Immediately, she showed me kindness by welcoming me to this city, and she’s continued to exhibit her desire to help others — friends, peers and the community — in the five years since.
As Rachel is a student, she fully understands the struggles that Iowa State students and other Ames residents face when attempting to find affordable housing. She brings fresh perspectives regarding strategies to keep young people in Ames to support the growth of our town.
Rachel also cares deeply about the environment, and firmly believes that Ames should take action towards carbon neutrality, rather than a delayed approach.
She has advocated for these issues since the beginning of her campaign and has worked diligently to share them with all of her constituents, from ISU students to community members. She also asks voters what they would like to see in Ames, thus empowering and enfranchising them, like any strong community leader (and good neighbor) would.
As a young person myself, and as someone who believes that the climate crisis must be addressed head-on, I wholeheartedly support Rachel’s campaign.
On Dec. 3, I urge the Ames Ward 4 residents to vote for Rachel as their City Council representative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.