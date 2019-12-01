This Dec. 3, it will be time for the residents of Ames’ Ward Four to vote again for City Council. Ward four includes campus and the surrounding areas that are full of Iowa State students who deserve to be represented by the most capable and experienced candidate in the race, Chris Nelson.
Chris understands what our students need on the City Council. Not only was he once an Iowa State student himself, but as a senator on Student Government, I have seen how Chris has worked on behalf of students. He has opposed restrictions that would have increased the cost of rental housing in Ames. He has worked to shape city regulations to make it easier for sororities and fraternities to rebuild or remodel their chapter facilities. He has backed efforts to improve Ames’ sustainability by adding electric CyRide buses, growing the city’s renewable energy options, and working to decrease carbon emissions from city facilities. All these efforts show that Chris is listening to and working on issues that his constituents care about.
Ultimately, the most valuable voice that Iowa State students can have on the Council is a strong, experienced one. Six years on the City Council gives Chris the relationships and knowledge of how city government works to get things done. Chris’s consistency of working on behalf of students shows that he can and will continue to use these skills to make Ames a better place for all cyclones.
This is why I am endorsing Chris Nelson for Ames City Council Ward Four. I hope that you will join me on Dec. 3 in voting for Chris to ensure that students have the best voice representing them on the City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.