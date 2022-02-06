This year has been incredibly busy for me; I’ve gotten involved in the new Student Innovation Center as an Innovation Fellow. The Fellows program has helped me and many others get immersed into more realistic scenarios, whether it’s producing a world without intrusive cookies, working with top-level people and companies like Boeing or John Deere, or just making great connections. The most important thing this program has taught me is how to work on an interdisciplinary team.
Largely, the different colleges stay to themselves, only interacting in very limited scenarios. This is not a good thing, as workforces and life, in general, require you to work with a wide array of people. Before joining the program, I had never really used the engineering side of campus as anything but a path to the library from UDCC, but now I am almost constantly splitting my time between the two halves of campus.
Something I’ve started to understand is just how intertwined the two can be. The engineers always seemed to be doing wacky things beyond my understanding, but I never took the time to deeply try to understand what was going on since it was just so “other” to me. When I talked to the people in engineering, I realized that business and STEM do go together. Just as marketing majors like me need a product to sell, STEM majors need someone who can help facilitate that and ensure a smooth operation to the endpoint.
Iowa State is well known for being a top-tier Ag school, a great engineering school and a fantastic business school. I believe we would be better off as a school if we embraced the idea of ensuring students work with people not just outside of their major but outside of their college. We should be building more connections across campus, which can almost certainly lead to lifelong friends and many benefits to both students and campus in general.
Overall, I am so thankful for the opportunity to work cross-discipline at Iowa State, and I encourage everyone to give it a try.
Ryan Hurley is a senior in marketing.
Opinion Policies
Editorials are longer opinion pieces that are written by a group of community members recruited across campus who address relevant issues on a local, national and international level. Editorials are research-based. The purpose of the Editorial Board is to promote discussion concerning relevant issues in the community while advising on possible solutions. Topics are chosen via relevancy and interests of the members, which are then discussed by the Editorial Board in order to reach a general consensus concerning the topic or issue.
Columns are hyper-specific to opinion and are written by only columnists employed by the Iowa State Daily. Columnists are unique because they have a specific writing day and only publish on those writing days. Each column undergoes a thorough editing process ensuring the integrity of the writer, and their claim is maintained while remaining research-based and respectful.
Columns may be submitted from community members. These are labelled as “Guest Columns.” These contain similar research-based content and need to be at least 400 words in length. The following requirements should be met: first and last name, email and relation or position to Iowa State. Emails must be tied to the submitted guest column or it will not be accepted or published. Pseudonyms are prohibited and the writer will be banned from submissions.
