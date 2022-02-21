Engineering Week

Letter writer Rachel Junck explains the importance of National Engineers' Week at Iowa State. 

National Engineers’ Week is celebrated during the third week of February (this year from Feb. 20 to 26), and I would consider it to be the best week of the year.

Some may think this particular week is just another dreary, busy week for students caught in the long haul between winter break and spring break. Some might argue that their favorite weeks are in a different season — perhaps in the summertime or in the fall.

However, Engineers’ Week is the best week of the year for many reasons beyond just the timing.

National Engineers’ Week is about celebrating the positive contributions engineers have made to society and encouraging youth to think about pursuing an engineering career of their own. At Iowa State, Engineers’ Week is at the forefront of this celebration: acknowledging and honoring the largest college on Iowa State’s campus and hosting a variety of events to bring engineering students, faculty, staff and our overall community together.

This year, Iowa State’s Engineers’ Week is themed around Next Generation Innovation, and it's all about the next generation of engineers and the new technologies and innovations they are creating.

Many historic traditions of ISU Engineers’ Week are continuing this year, from the Golden Calculator ScavENGer hunt to the $5 button lunches that bring 500+ attendees together in the Howe Hall atrium each day of the week. From professional development events to fun social events, there is something for everyone during the week.

Engineers’ Week is also bringing in former NASA astronaut Col. Eileen Collins as a keynote speaker, where she will present her lecture “Through the Glass Ceiling to the Stars.” Col. Collins will not only be speaking about her journey as the first female to pilot a U.S. spacecraft, but also about the future of space exploration and aerospace technologies.

Her lecture is completely free and open to the public and will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the Memorial Union Sun Room.

Whether you are an engineer or not, I hope you will join in on celebrating all of the incredible engineers in our community for National Engineers’ Week from Feb. 20 to 26!

Rachel Junck is a graduate student in chemical engineering and business administration.

Opinion Policies

Editorials are longer opinion pieces that are written by a group of community members recruited across campus who address relevant issues on a local, national and international level. Editorials are research-based. The purpose of the Editorial Board is to promote discussion concerning relevant issues in the community while advising on possible solutions. Topics are chosen via relevancy and interests of the members, which are then discussed by the Editorial Board in order to reach a general consensus concerning the topic or issue.

Feedback policy

If you have a grievance concerning the content or argument of the Editorial Board, please contact either Opinion Editor Peyton Hamel (peyton.hamel@iowastatedaily.com) or the Editorial Board as a whole (editorialboard@iowastatedaily.com). Those wanting to respond to editorials can also submit a letter to the editor through the Iowa State Daily website or by emailing the letter to Opinion Editor Peyton Hamel (peyton.hamel@iowastatedaily.com) or Editor-in-Chief Sage Smith (sage.smith@iowastatedaily.com).

Column Policy

Columns are hyper-specific to opinion and are written by only columnists employed by the Iowa State Daily. Columnists are unique because they have a specific writing day and only publish on those writing days. Each column undergoes a thorough editing process ensuring the integrity of the writer, and their claim is maintained while remaining research-based and respectful. Columns may be submitted from community members. These are labelled as “Guest Columns.” These contain similar research-based content and need to be at least 400 words in length. The following requirements should be met: first and last name, email and relation or position to Iowa State. Emails must be tied to the submitted guest column or it will not be accepted or published. Pseudonyms are prohibited and the writer will be banned from submissions.

Read our full Opinion Policies here. Updated on 10/7/2020

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.