International Women’s Day is Sunday. This is a day dedicated to celebrating women and all the amazing things they have done and will continue to do in the future. While women are mothers, grandmothers, sisters and daughters, they are also their own inspiring people and don’t have to be anybody’s anything. They are inspiring, dedicated and capable of great things.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage Amendment. It falls under the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Many women gathered together to form an organization in support of their rights. It all began in 1884 with the first women's rights convention that happened in Seneca Falls, New York. The convention called for equal treatment of women and men under the law.
A lot of people came together to help get this done, and we need to continue that sentiment today. Nothing will come of tearing each other down, there’s no point in putting other people or women down to get you where you need to go.
It’s important to celebrate this major milestone, and it’s almost hard to believe that it was only 100 years ago that women weren’t allowed to cast their vote and let their voices be heard.
It became a long journey of battles between women and the government to help get more inclusive laws for women. But that journey is still continuing, as women still fight for equal pay and opportunities in the workplace. Other issues include what women can and cannot do.
Make sure to celebrate the amazing women you have in your life who help make the world go round. Whether it’s through family, friends, teachers, doctors, administrators or even acquaintances, we all have some great, accomplished women in our lives.
Here is a short list of three women who may not be as well recognized but did great things in their lifetimes.
Sojourner Truth
Truth was an American women’s rights activist who was a former slave. She had multiple children, one of who was sold in slavery, and she later went to court to get him back. This case is known to be the first case where a woman of color won against a white man. She began advocating for women’s rights in the 1840s and gave multiple speeches about women’s rights and other topics. She is most famously known for her speech "Ain’t I a Woman?"
Marie Curie
Curie was a physicist and scientist who discovered the elements of radium and polonium. She won two Nobel Prizes for physics and chemistry and largely influenced science.
Margaret Sanger
Sanger is known for her coined term ‘birth control.’ One of her biggest accomplishments was that she was able to get the first oral contraceptive approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Before the approval of the first oral contraceptive Sanger opened a women’s health clinic.
This is a brief list of hundreds of women that have left their mark on the world and continue to have an impact till this day.
(1) comment
Margaret Sanger, creator of Planned Parenthood, proposed the American Baby Code, which held that marriage licenses should allow couples to establish “a common household,” but not allow them to become parents. For that, couples would need a permit from the government:
she argued that marriage licenses should provide couples with the right to only “a common household” but not parenthood. In fact, couples should have to obtain a permit to become parents. Sanger wrote:
————————————————-
Article 3. A marriage license shall in itself give husband and wife only the right to a common household and not the right to parenthood.
Article 4. No woman shall have the legal right to bear a child, and no man shall have the right to become a father, without a permit for parenthood.
Article 5. Permits for parenthood shall be issued upon application by city, county, or state authorities to married couples, providing they are financially able to support the expected child, have the qualifications needed for proper rearing of the child, have no transmissible diseases, and, on the woman’s part, no medical indication that maternity is likely to result in death or permanent injury to health.
Article 6. No permit for parenthood shall be valid for more than one birth.
—“America Needs a Code for Babies,” March 27, 1934, Margaret Sanger Papers, Library of Congress, 128:0312B
————————————————————————
Why do the Daily editors support a woman who proposed such government tyranny over people’s bodies and lives? This is the kind of policy that Nazis would do.
