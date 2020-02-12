It’s that time of year: free food all around campus, CyRides that are filled with students dressed up in their best interview clothes and campus is just as alive at night as it is during the day.
This month is a busy time for specific college-themed weeks such as “LAS Week” or “Engineer’s Week.” Throughout the academic year, each of the colleges sponsor a week full of activities to celebrate the work that goes into that college and the students who are in it.
For example, the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences has each day this week dedicated to a certain group of majors, such as “Communications Day” and “Physical and Life Sciences Day.” Throughout the week, the college hosts club-sponsored events, college-sponsored lectures and other activities to promote what their college does.
There are countless events happening across campus during these weeks that offer a lot of networking, bonding and learning opportunities. Take the time to learn more about your college or another one; these events are put on for that exact reason. Faculty, staff and students all want to share what they are working on, so listen and share your own work too. Supporting others, especially inside your college, can only improve connections; you might learn something new too.
Additionally, it’s career fair season yet again, and even if you aren’t necessarily looking for an internship or full time job, it will give you great connections and networking opportunities. Practicing your elevator pitch and getting your resume out there are only a few of the benefits these fairs bring, not to mention companies coming in from all over the country so you don’t have to fly out to them.
These weeks are a great time to learn about other colleges as well. If you hear about the College of Engineering keynote and it sounds interesting, go attend! If a club event sounds intriguing, stop by for conversation and possibly some free food. These events are hosted to educate the entire Iowa State community about what each college does, so interacting and learning with those outside of your usual academic circles is encouraged.
Make sure to take advantage of the resources all year long from Iowa State and your specific college but especially during themed weeks. It’s easy to get lost in the business of day-to-day work, so take this time to celebrate all the work you and your classmates do. If you don’t engage, these resources will go unused, so make sure to participate and be proud of your college!
