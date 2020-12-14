For Iowa State alumni football fans, these are the good old days. Cyclone football has never been this good before. But every time Matt Campbell’s teams knock off one of the “big boys” or, in this season, beat eight of the nine other Big 12 teams to finish first in the league, the rumors start flying about other opportunities for Mr. Campbell in the NFL or among “powerhouse” college programs.
Let us hope Mr. Campbell can remember the grass is always greener on the other side and life is actually pretty wonderful right here in little old Iowa. Athletic Director Jamie Pollard and the Iowa State community have given Coach Campbell time to build a winning program. And Coach Campbell has proven that a powerhouse program can be built the right way, right here in the tall corn state.
Coach Campbell has a knack for recruiting coachable players and helping them become the best they can be: five-star performers on the football field and in life. Names like Brock Purdy, Breece Hall and David Montgomery will be long remembered among Cyclone fans.
So let’s show Mr. Campbell “Iowa nice” by being kind to one another. Democrats and Republicans, Cyclone and Hawkeye fans, Black, Brown and white, Catholics, Protestants and Muslims. And in the future, if the Cyclones ever have a disappointing season, let us not be quick to criticize coach or his players. Let us instead remember the joy that we have found in Cyclone football.
Brian Franz is an Iowa State University alumnus of the class of 1978.
Opinion Policies
Editorials are longer opinion pieces that are written by a group of community members recruited across campus who address relevant issues on a local, national and international level. Editorials are research-based. The purpose of the Editorial Board is to promote discussion concerning relevant issues in the community while advising on possible solutions. Topics are chosen via relevancy and interests of the members, which are then discussed by the Editorial Board in order to reach a general consensus concerning the topic or issue.
Columns are hyper-specific to opinion and are written by only columnists employed by the Iowa State Daily. Columnists are unique because they have a specific writing day and only publish on those writing days. Each column undergoes a thorough editing process ensuring the integrity of the writer, and their claim is maintained while remaining research-based and respectful.
Columns may be submitted from community members. These are labelled as “Guest Columns.” These contain similar research-based content and need to be at least 400 words in length. The following requirements should be met: first and last name, email and relation or position to Iowa State. Emails must be tied to the submitted guest column or it will not be accepted or published. Pseudonyms are prohibited and the writer will be banned from submissions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.