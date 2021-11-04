Editor's Note: Editorials are representative of the views of all Editorial Board members. One or two members will compile these views and write an editorial.
Lots of households have pets. Pets help to make childhoods so much better. Your pet can be your best friend, and you grow up together, figuring out how to take on the world. Soon, you are 18 and ready to head off to college. But you have to leave your furry companion at home. It feels unfair, like part of you is being taken away from you. Maybe it's for the best.
Aside from emotional support and service animals, should college students be allowed to have pets in their on-campus housing? We say no. We understand how beloved pets are and know leaving them behind at home can be rough. But considering how hectic college is, would it really be a good idea to bring your furry friends here anyway?
Think about it. Your dorm or campus apartment is not really all that spacious anyways. How can your dog or cat run around and enjoy their days in a cooped-up environment? Plus, in a not very spacious environment, cleanliness is definitely also a problem to consider. We could run into problems such as the building becoming unhygienic. Let's be real; college students are busy people, and cleaning up after their pet may lack a bit sometimes. That could lead to some bigger problems down the road.
College students are also notorious for forgetting important things. How many assignments get turned in late or laundry doesn't get done simply because it slips the student's mind? Which is no fault to the student; sometimes, things just slip our minds. But if you forget about aspects of what is essentially your main job while you are at school, can students be trusted to bring another living being into the equation? Animals require a lot of responsibility, so forgetting to feed them or give them water even once could be detrimental to their health. Pets rely on their humans to help them survive, and even a slight mess-up could be devastating.
Many of you had to leave pets behind when you arrived on campus in Ames, and some of you might still be finding it hard to cope, especially if you can't visit home very easily.
Let's say you should not bring your little four-legged friend to campus. Good news: we live in a really good time for this to be the case. Your family at home can send you pictures. You can have your parents or siblings send you photos of your pet via email, text message or even paper mail if you would like. Or video calls are an option. Your best friend can hear you say their name through an electronic device and search for you around the house. These options allow you to actually see your little friend and know that they are doing alright.
Another really great option is volunteering. Animal shelters are located everywhere, and most are always looking for help. A win-win situation. You get to hang out with other animals and get some quality time in while the animal shelter gets help taking care of the animals they are working with. In the Ames area alone, there are three that come up with a quick Google search. Those dogs and cats could be waiting to give you love.
Your childhood best friend may not be able to follow you to college, unfortunately. Maybe some of you have had time to adjust to this already. If you haven't, there are ways to cope with missing them at the tips of your fingers. If just pictures and videos are not enough, you can reach out and get involved in your local community. Colleges also sometimes bring therapy dogs to campus, including Iowa State, so watch out for that too! Getting to pet some other animals may make missing yours just a little easier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.