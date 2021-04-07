The pandemic wreaks havoc in every nook and cranny of our lives. At Iowa State, some disciplines are impacted more than others.
The limitation of communal spaces to prevent the spread of the disease attacks the very foundation of performing arts. It is hard to imagine a stage performance without rows of audience members observing from beneath dimmed lights.
However, Iowa State’s Department of Music and Theatre faces these times with flexibility and resolve. Now, more than ever, it is easy to access our school’s performing arts without even leaving home.
The Department of Music and Theatre Calendar on their website provides a presentable monthly calendar with the various ensemble, solo and theatrical performances with a link to their respective livestreams. The last two weeks of April list over 20 different events on every possible day of the week. Times range from afternoon to late evenings.
The library’s The Monday Monologue series is also a great starting point for those with little theatrical exposure who need a small break in their hectic Mondays. Every week at noon, the series offers a short brief or forum pertaining to a specific topic or theme. The theater department regularly offers its services to bolster the program.
On April 19, the theatrical department will preview songs from their upcoming show “Songs for A New World” on the steps of Parks Library for attendees and passersby as part of the Monday Monologue series.
Those who dedicate their studies at Iowa State University to performing arts are actually required to host a recital before graduation, and typically, bracelets face audiences in for small performances. Now, these recitals are clearly labeled on the calendar via a student’s name, their instrument and the words “Senior/Junior Recital” with accompanying links to the recitals’ livestreams.
These students spend hours and hours honing their skills in their respective art forms. Why? To enrich us and build our fondness for culture and, de facto, life itself. In the age of COVID-19, it is especially difficult to recognize and appreciate certain affinities for the world, but these performances combat that difficulty through art and community.
In the realm of theater, the department is performing the Jason Robert Brown musical, “Songs for a New World,” under the direction of Brad Bell. The musical is the direct product of collaboration between students and faculty and provides a glimpse into a “moving collection of powerful songs [that] examines life, love, and the choices ordinary people make when faced with extraordinary moments.”
“Songs for a New World” will be streamed at 7:30 p.m. April 22, 23 and 24, as well as at 2:30 p.m. April 25. A link will be posted on the event’s website closer to the date of the show.
Fortunately, if these digital events foster a growing fondness for the performing arts, you will be able to attend more performances in person during the upcoming fall semester.
Next September, Iowa State University Theatre will conduct “Perform the Protest: A Theatre Action for Our Time” in outdoor spaces by the Campanile and Fisher Theater. The performance will work to provide voices to underrepresented groups as they face new challenges during the pandemic.
We implore you to spend time reviewing the services the Department of Music and Theatre offers to students and the community. Getting to unwind a little and take in the beauty of art will pull your focus away from the isolation of the pandemic and likely leave you in a better state of mind than you previously thought possible.
