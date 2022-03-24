Fifty days.
Not counting Thursday, we have 50 days until graduation.
If you're not a senior, that means you have 50 days until summer break. Maybe you're traveling, maybe you have an internship, maybe you're taking a summer class, maybe you're working or maybe you're just enjoying the time off.
If you're a senior like me, then that means you're preparing for the real world and getting ready to be an actual, real-life adult. You're applying for full-time jobs or for grad school, or you've already applied and have accepted a position or have been accepted into a grad school.
If you're like me, you're also probably freaking the heck out. You may look like you have it all together, but there might be a voice in the back of your head berating you, telling you that you're a failure and basically fertilizing whatever impostor syndrome you may have deep down.
In journalism, newspapers often want you to start as soon as possible. If they have an open reporter position, that isn't something that can just sit there unfilled for months at a time. This means that when applying for jobs as a student, other candidates that can start right away will generally take priority over you.
All that to say, I don't have a job yet. I don't know where I'm going to end up when I graduate.
And if you're a Type A individual, like me, you know that this is just about my worst fear. I hate not having a plan, especially when it involves a huge life decision.
This is a constant source of anxiety. It distracts me, it keeps me up at night, and it beats me down.
I am trying to be intentional about telling myself to settle down, but I'm unfortunately not super great at listening to my own advice, so I figured I would put it out there in the hopes that my unheard advice can help someone else.
Enjoy the ride.
Roll the window down, breathe in the fresh air, lay your seat back and put on your favorite song. You will get to your destination. Sure, sometimes there's traffic or something that gets in the way, but remember that it's temporary. Believe in yourself and your abilities; you will end up where you are supposed to be.
Take these last 50 days to enjoy time with your friends. Soon, you may all be going your own separate ways. Embrace every second of these last 50 days, and make sure you remember to occasionally treat yourself in the process.
Your destination is waiting for you, and you will get there.
Kylee Haueter is the editor-in-chief of the Iowa State Daily.
