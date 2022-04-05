Someday, hopefully in the not-too-distant future, the war in Ukraine will end, and the world will begin to pick up the pieces.
At the moment, it seems clear that what is left of Ukraine will receive a plethora of international aid, but what do we do with Russia?
While it seems almost impossible to lock a nuclear and energy powerhouse out of the Western world forever, the U.S. and Europe could hardly take themselves seriously if they began to repair relations with a state that has launched such a brutal and brazen war of aggression and may be attempting a genocide.
The most dissatisfying solution is to slowly release the pressure on Russia and begin to work them back into the European economy. Over months and years, sanctions could be deliberately scaled back in return for a variety of guarantees from the Russian Federation.
Keeping Russia connected to the West economy maintains the threat of sanctions and prevents it from running to Eastern powers, specifically China. The West would get to keep its friends close but its enemy closer. However, there are clear issues with this.
Returning to the status quo after Russia has committed such heinous crimes seems to show indifference to modern war crimes and almost rewards the state for its actions.
If any nation can launch a war of aggression and know that it will be able to return to its previous status, we will have created a system that almost encourages war. The West will undoubtedly lose some of the moral high ground it loves to advertise.
Russia also may just not care about economic consequences. While the sanctions put in place may have exceeded what Moscow expected, they certainly were ready to endure a significant amount of economic pain when they chose to launch their invasion.
They may view a reunion with the rest of Europe as an opportunity to lick their wounds while they plan their next crime. After all, Russia was happy to shake off 30 years of “liberalization” in about two weeks in exchange for this war.
Our other option is to completely sever Russia economically and diplomatically with the West. It would be satisfying and seemingly just; why would we ever want to interact with a nation that clearly has no regard for international law or human life?
Moscow would absolutely feel economic pain if Europe were to work its way off of Russian energy via renewables and Middle Eastern sources, but it would likely not be a happy ending where the bad guy fades away into the dark.
We would run the risk of Russia attaching itself to both the Chinese and Indian economies, two states that have been willing to humor Russia during this situation.
Europe would be trading morality and energy independence for a foreign coalition that it has little control over. While a Russian, Chinese and Indian coalition would be far from natural or easy, it may be something each is willing to manage if it meant more independence from Western influences.
Whichever route Europe and the United States take will have lasting impacts and must be weighed extremely carefully. We are likely dealing with the geopolitical event of the decade, if not generation, and must think of the long-term consequences rather than what is most satisfying at the moment.
This war has and will continue to push the West to its moral, economic and political limits.
