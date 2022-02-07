During the worst of the pandemic, I found myself spending excess time picking up a new hobby. Gardening. When you have extra time, few people to see and fewer places to go, it fits well. But while I scoured the web for extra tips and tutorials, I inevitably began to learn about general ecology and found myself thinking about the Iowa that we no longer have.
Nature is the greatest puzzle that has ever been assembled. All the pieces fit perfectly. Whether you are looking at water cycles, how predators and prey balance each other or the way prairies are made to interact with wildfires, it’s impressive.
But we sadly have few opportunities to see this puzzle in our modern lives. Yes, we may occasionally see a deer cross a road, but the Iowa that formed in this grand balancing act is barely around anymore.
Iowa used to be covered almost completely in tallgrass prairie. Across the state’s over fifty-two thousand square miles was a blanket of green grass and vibrant wildflowers. Lining many creeks and rivers were oak savannas that were able to hold out against the many wildfires that commonly swept the landscape.
Among this prairie roamed herds giant of bison and eastern elk. They grazed on the tallgrass while trying to fend off grey wolves. And in the middle of all of it were the native American communities living off the land. Mainly the Ioway, Dakota Sioux and Illini tribes. It was just another stage for nature’s balancing act to present itself.
This all changed when European settlers came and changed the landscape. Starting in the 1850s, the prairie and savanna were cleared plot by plot to make way for farmland. After 80 years, just 0.1% of Iowa’s prairie was left. At the same time that the grey wolf and American bison were almost hunted into extinction, the Eastern elk was lost forever.
Whether you believe the native ecosystem was shaped by evolution or placed here by a divine being, it is sad to think that it is likely gone forever. Without a drastic shift in land use, Iowa’s prairies will stay constrained to roadside ditches and the occasional state parks. And it’s why I find myself missing a state that I have never seen.
Opinion Policies
Editorials are longer opinion pieces that are written by a group of community members recruited across campus who address relevant issues on a local, national and international level. Editorials are research-based. The purpose of the Editorial Board is to promote discussion concerning relevant issues in the community while advising on possible solutions. Topics are chosen via relevancy and interests of the members, which are then discussed by the Editorial Board in order to reach a general consensus concerning the topic or issue.
Columns are hyper-specific to opinion and are written by only columnists employed by the Iowa State Daily. Columnists are unique because they have a specific writing day and only publish on those writing days. Each column undergoes a thorough editing process ensuring the integrity of the writer, and their claim is maintained while remaining research-based and respectful.
Columns may be submitted from community members. These are labelled as “Guest Columns.” These contain similar research-based content and need to be at least 400 words in length. The following requirements should be met: first and last name, email and relation or position to Iowa State. Emails must be tied to the submitted guest column or it will not be accepted or published. Pseudonyms are prohibited and the writer will be banned from submissions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.