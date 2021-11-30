Matt Campbell TCU 2021 Senior Day (copy)

Columnist Jacob Mauren discusses the recent whirlwind of college football coaching news and rumors. 

The college football world has been moving at lightning speed the last few days. So much so that I can hardly trust that anything I write on Monday night will be relevant on Wednesday morning. But the importance, speed and unexpected nature of the recent happenings are just too much to ignore. So let's look at what has happened so far and ponder how they will affect the realm of football. 

Jump back to Saturday night: the unofficial hunt for college coaches begins as the final week of regular season football finishes. There is an unusual number of notable programs searching for their man, such as Florida, LSU, Washington and Virginia Tech. But every Ames sports junkie was tracking one thing, and that was the Matt Campbell to USC whispers. At one point, a rumor spread that he was offered $10 million a year, and a quick panic set in. Florida took a gamble on Louisiana coach Billy Napier sealing up one spot, but the night ends with many loose ends. 

Sunday started with Matt Campbell's name being tossed around by Virginia Tech, Washington and USC fans who were all convinced they had locked him up. Around midday, earth-shattering news broke. Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, who just the night before ensured the OU faithful that he would not leave for LSU, left for USC. This move was so shocking because Riley's name was not in any conversation at this point, as he had one of the most desirable jobs in the country locked down. Suddenly Oklahoma had to begin their first true coaching search since 1947 as they made the move to the SEC. By the next morning, multiple Oklahoma commits had jumped ship and OU was in a death spin.

But Matt Campbell was safe. The next day, the LA Times would report that Campbell was USC's next move if Riley declined. Considering the leaked details of Riley's contract, I think we should be very grateful that he took the job. Some floated Campbell's name for the OU job, but I do not believe anyone bought into it.

Monday! Matt Campbell to Virginia Tech rumors fizzled, but he emerged as a top-two candidate for the Washington Huskies. But by 5 p.m., it was widely reported that the Cyclone's coach turned down a Washington offer of $7 million a year for five years. A great sign that money alone was not enough to pull Campbell from Ames and that our trust in his loyalty was not misplaced. The Iowa State faithful were essentially in victory formation. What could go wrong?

There was no reason to think Brian Kelly was even a factor in this year's coaching carousel. He was at a great job, he had a great team and he had just expressed his commitment to Notre Dame a few days earlier. So when the news broke that he was leaving for LSU (for a massive paycheck) just a couple of hours after the first Twitter murmurings began, it was a giant shift in the landscape. Now LSU was filled, but a Midwest blue blood was blindsided and searching for a replacement, notably a dream school for the likes of Matt Campbell and Cincinnati's Luke Fickell.

So we are now left with two blindsided giants in Notre Dame and OU and the threat of two of football's up-and-coming coaches leaving their rising programs. Some point to Notre Dame promoting from within by hiring DC Marcus Freeman to take the head coaching mantle, but this brings little comfort to Iowa State and Cincy fans. All I can do at this point is speculate.

While this has all been very exciting, it does bother me a bit. It feels wrong to see multiple big-time head coaches completely pull the rug out from underneath their players. It feels wrong to see coaches leave their programs purely for a bigger paycheck.

I think this bothers me because while we all know cash is king, it kills some of the magic of the sport. I, maybe foolishly, like to think that some coaches truly buy into some programs. I like to believe that Campbell really cares that Jack Trice's letter is read before football games and that he gets goosebumps from the sirens the same way I do. But Kelly wasn't at Notre Dame to "Play like a champion," he was there to get paid. If the traditions that define programs, the fans that fuel them and the kids that play for them don't matter, why are we even playing college football? 

It's quite possible that I still have a childlike view of the sport, but it is still more than a business to me. 

Time will pass, positions will get filled, and I will begin to forget about this coaching cycle. But for now, I will try to balance the excitement of the carousel with the concern for the integrity of the sports.

jacob mauren profile pic.png

Columnist Jacob Mauren is a sophomore in political science. 

Opinion Policies

Editorials are longer opinion pieces that are written by a group of community members recruited across campus who address relevant issues on a local, national and international level. Editorials are research-based. The purpose of the Editorial Board is to promote discussion concerning relevant issues in the community while advising on possible solutions. Topics are chosen via relevancy and interests of the members, which are then discussed by the Editorial Board in order to reach a general consensus concerning the topic or issue.

Feedback policy

If you have a grievance concerning the content or argument of the Editorial Board, please contact either Opinion Editor Peyton Hamel (peyton.hamel@iowastatedaily.com) or the Editorial Board as a whole (editorialboard@iowastatedaily.com). Those wanting to respond to editorials can also submit a letter to the editor through the Iowa State Daily website or by emailing the letter to Opinion Editor Peyton Hamel (peyton.hamel@iowastatedaily.com) or Editor-in-Chief Sage Smith (sage.smith@iowastatedaily.com).

Column Policy

Columns are hyper-specific to opinion and are written by only columnists employed by the Iowa State Daily. Columnists are unique because they have a specific writing day and only publish on those writing days. Each column undergoes a thorough editing process ensuring the integrity of the writer, and their claim is maintained while remaining research-based and respectful. Columns may be submitted from community members. These are labelled as “Guest Columns.” These contain similar research-based content and need to be at least 400 words in length. The following requirements should be met: first and last name, email and relation or position to Iowa State. Emails must be tied to the submitted guest column or it will not be accepted or published. Pseudonyms are prohibited and the writer will be banned from submissions.

Read our full Opinion Policies here. Updated on 10/7/2020

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.