ASLMinor.jpg

Columnist Zoami Calles-Rios Sosa argues Iowa State should allow students the option of choosing American Sign Language as a minor. 

I had always wanted to learn American Sign Language (ASL) but never found the opportunity to until I started attending Iowa State. When I found out Iowa State didn’t offer a minor, I was bummed out. Iowa State already provides various ASL classes; why not take the next step and make it into at least a minor?

Minors are becoming more and more popular. Students today are taking them not only as side interests but to create more opportunities for employment down the line. By having a minor, students can showcase their ability to handle extra work and commitment to future employers.

Let’s face it. We are in school because we want something in return. For some, that will be a good time; for others, it means getting a degree to get a job. Because Iowa State wants us to succeed, they give us advisers and make us make our four-year plans.

The four-year plans allow us to “see” what our path to completing the degree looks like. This is why having a minor matters.

When you choose your minor at Iowa State, you commit. You have to go through a process and pick a path to finish the degree. The classes you select end up on your degree audit (a list of all the courses you need to graduate), and you are always able to see where you are and what you are missing (in terms of classes/credits).

If you take classes “just for fun,” what ends up happening is you don’t actually prioritize them. As a civil engineer major, I have quickly learned that classes “just for fun” don’t happen.

Making ASL a minor would allow students to see it as an actual path of study, something we can commit to and get something back in return, just like a major. If we are a university that cares about promoting inclusivity and diversity, I don’t see why we don’t make it a minor already.

One of the reasons I want to become a civil engineer is to make the world a better place. I want to be able to do this by creating infrastructure and policy that takes people with different ways of getting around and/or communicating into consideration.

There are all kinds of people in the United States. The estimates for the number of people who sign as their primary means of communication don’t exist. However, some estimates range from 600,000 to 1 million “functionally deaf” to 35 million having some trouble hearing.

This past summer, I had the opportunity to use the little ASL I’d learned with professor Dina Toulan. Dina is deaf; she, along with Rachel Johnson, teach ASL classes at Iowa State. One of the most common questions she gets is, "Why isn’t ASL a minor already?"

ASL is a rich and beautifully complex language. At Iowa State, we should honor that and make a minor for ASL an option for students. If the University of Iowa has already done it, why can’t we too?

Opinion Policies

Editorials are longer opinion pieces that are written by a group of community members recruited across campus who address relevant issues on a local, national and international level. Editorials are research-based. The purpose of the Editorial Board is to promote discussion concerning relevant issues in the community while advising on possible solutions. Topics are chosen via relevancy and interests of the members, which are then discussed by the Editorial Board in order to reach a general consensus concerning the topic or issue.

Feedback policy

If you have a grievance concerning the content or argument of the Editorial Board, please contact either Opinion Editor Peyton Hamel (peyton.hamel@iowastatedaily.com) or the Editorial Board as a whole (editorialboard@iowastatedaily.com). Those wanting to respond to editorials can also submit a letter to the editor through the Iowa State Daily website or by emailing the letter to Opinion Editor Peyton Hamel (peyton.hamel@iowastatedaily.com) or Editor-in-Chief Sage Smith (sage.smith@iowastatedaily.com).

Column Policy

Columns are hyper-specific to opinion and are written by only columnists employed by the Iowa State Daily. Columnists are unique because they have a specific writing day and only publish on those writing days. Each column undergoes a thorough editing process ensuring the integrity of the writer, and their claim is maintained while remaining research-based and respectful. Columns may be submitted from community members. These are labelled as “Guest Columns.” These contain similar research-based content and need to be at least 400 words in length. The following requirements should be met: first and last name, email and relation or position to Iowa State. Emails must be tied to the submitted guest column or it will not be accepted or published. Pseudonyms are prohibited and the writer will be banned from submissions.

Read our full Opinion Policies here. Updated on 10/7/2020

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.