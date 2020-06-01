At the end of my senior year of high school, I had to answer the big question: what was I going to do after high school? I had known for a long time I would attend college, but I didn’t know where or what I would go for. I knew I wanted to do something I am passionate about. For me, that is agriculture. I finally settled on agricultural engineering because I wanted the challenge. However, I didn’t realize what the "Iowa State Adventure" would mean for me.
Even though I had pretty much settled on Iowa State, I decided to also tour the University of Iowa campus and learn about their engineering program. I scheduled the Iowa tour first. I was impressed because I didn’t even know Iowa had an engineering program, much less an impressive one. I just didn’t feel at home on Iowa’s campus. I was pretty sure it wasn’t the right fit for me.
The feeling at Iowa State, however, was completely different. During the tour, I was in awe of the whole campus. I felt at home. I often find myself experiencing the same feeling even now when walking the Beardshear to Curtiss path. I still know now that I made the right choice.
My first day of college, like most I assume, was a blur. It was spent trying my best to get to each class on time, find each building and meet new people. Eventually, I fell into a routine and life went on. I found my favorite study spot — the cubicles lining the floors of Parks Library — and went to football, volleyball and basketball games. The atmosphere in the arenas was like nothing I had ever experienced before. It was electric.
I will say it took me a little bit to actually feel at home. However, as the weeks went on and the closer I got with my roommates, the more it started to feel like home. I began to learn where every building is and where I could find food.
As I reflect on the past academic year, there is much I have learned. If you are reading this, then you, like me, probably have heard ISU’s marketing department say you will “Find your own adventure” as a Cyclone. I have never understood that better than right now. I used to wonder how I could possibly find my own adventure at such a big school as ISU. I finally understand that YOUR adventure at ISU is whatever YOU make of it. If you only go to class and never socialize or go to events, you will not get much out of college. What truly makes college worth it is the friendships you make, the skills you learn and I guess the classwork you are taught.
Trystian Schupbach, sophomore in agricultural engineering.
