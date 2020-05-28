We gaze at the setting sun as the warm summer wind creates ripples across the Great Lakes. We take in deep breaths. We see you flying away. We thank you for your time here. You will be remembered.
A special tribute
- By: Walter Suza, wphils2005@hotmail.com
Updated
