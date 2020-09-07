During the time of COVID-19, people have been very concerned about getting sick because of the possibilities of having to go into isolation or quarantine. Yet, the common cold still exists as well as allergies, strep throat, mono and the flu. (All of which can impact you in a different way, but some can be prevented or at least temporarily treated.)
Epstein-Barr virus (EPV) is one of the most common human viruses in the world. This virus can be one of the causes of mono, also known as mononucleosis, which is another contagious disease. It is common in teenagers and young adults, but mainly college students. Symptoms of mono include: extreme fatigue, fever, sore throat, head and body aches, swollen lymph nodes in the neck and armpits, swollen liver and/or spleen with a possibility of a rash. This infection can easily spread through vectors such as kissing, sharing drinks and food, using the same cups and utensils or toothbrushes. Prevention for this virus can include staying hydrated, resting and utilizing over-the-counter drugs for pain and fever.
“Every year, adults have an average of 2 to 3 colds a year, and children have even more,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The common cold usually lasts for about two to three days and includes: sneezing, coughing, stuffy nose, sore throat, watery eyes and a fever. The fastest way to get rid of a cold is to drink plenty of water, rest and take cough drops. If you start to experience dehydration, a fever that hasn’t broken in four days or just retention of your symptoms without improvement after ten days, then seek a doctor.
The CDC says flu season peaks during December through February, which are the fall and winter months. The flu seems to have a different strain every year. The symptoms of the flu are akin to the common cold like the fever, cough, sore throat and stuffy nose.
The easiest ways for you to stay healthy would be to take your vitamins, get plenty of rest and hydrate. This particular year you should take precautions and be sure to have your vitamins. On top of the daily vitamins you may take, you should also take vitamin supplements like Vitamin C. This vitamin would help to boost your immune system and protect you against the viruses that are around all the time.
Ultimately, the way for you to stay safe and healthy throughout the year would be to actively participate in healthy behavior. Make sure you sleep at least six hours a night and drink at least 3.7 liters a day for men and at least 2.7 liters of water for women.
So as you embark on the rest of this semester, remember to take care of yourself as well as your grades. This also includes following the Cyclones Care tips like wearing your mask, staying 6 feet apart and washing your hands and sanitizing.
