At the end of last week, Marine Corps Gen. David Berger circulated an order to begin permanently removing Confederate flags from Marine Corps bases. This includes images and other rebel flag paraphernalia. A congressional hearing concerning the rise of extremism in the military was the catalyst for such an order.
Personally, I have no problem with the order. Contemporary politics aside, this country’s military organizations should not display a flag that represented a rebellion against the United States, a United States that military personnel are sworn to protect.
In a similar vein, in the year 2000, the South Carolina legislature voted to remove the Confederate flag from flying on the capitol dome. Fifteen years later, the state completely removed the flag from the state capitol grounds.
I do not disagree with those removals. The stars and stripes represent the federal government, as they do the governments of the states (along with their state flags).
However, there must be a balance.
Over the past half-decade, there have been rampant and vitriolic arguments over the display of Confederate monuments and symbols across the country. Broadly speaking, the “sides” in the debate take shape as something like “heritage vs. hate” or “history vs. harmony.”
The debate can be extremely complex in several ways. Even here in Iowa, one might see the Confederate flag flying on a truck, on a garage or on a bumper sticker.
I have seen the stickers for “heritage not hate” a few times over the past couple years here in the Northern U.S. Perhaps those people are of Southern origin or their families are, but there are plenty that use the symbol that are not.
So what does that mean? Do people that possess the flag or fly it represent the country’s worst? Generally, I do not think so, although certainly there are uses of both the Confederate and American flags (and other symbols like the sickle and hammer and swastika) that have historically and in small numbers, contemporarily, represented racism, hatred and violence.
Many people that I know or know of who fly the Confederate flag fly it out of historical ignorance. I do not use the word “ignorance” as disparaging, but literally. For those people, flying the flag often simply represents “rebel.”
Not enough words are allotted for me, but suffice it to say that slavery sparked the American Civil War. One cannot get away from that fact. The preservation of slavery is why the Confederacy existed, but it is not why every individual fought for the Confederacy (indeed, the Confederate government instituted the first military draft in American history due to the need for manpower).
Flying or possessing Confederate symbols as an individual does not necessarily make a person a racist or a bigot. However, if one does fly the flag, you must understand that the complex good, bad and ugly that has been associated with it over the past more than 150 years applies still. The “rebel” interpretation does not exist in a historically independent vacuum.
Completely destroying or removing the Confederate flag or other symbol-like monuments does us no good either. Last July, officials cancelled the annual Civil War days in Lake County, Illinois, over concerns relating to the Confederate flag.
A local activist claimed on social media, “That reenactment was culturally insensitive and had no place in Lake County. The reenactment was just glorifying the white man. It’s whitewashing history to glorify the white man." In the many attempts to remove, destroy or ban Confederate symbols, the pendulum cannot swing so radically far. We need to be able to continue to learn and create interest in our history so that we can understand.
How can we learn if we destroy and ban?
I have two books in the backseat of my car that have the Confederate flag as the primary cover design. One is a Civil War memoir of a South Carolinian, and one is a collection of primary sources relating to Pickett’s Charge. I study the Civil War, but if one saw those books without context, what would the assumption be?
In the debate over the Confederate flag, both sides need to strike a realistic balance and understand the interwoven complexities.
I have lived down South. Most normal people down there see the Confederate flag as a regional symbol, something like the Iowa cloverleaf, only more so. Maybe they are not waving the Confederate flag around but they take offense when obnoxious people call it racist, something like Iowans might take offense if obnoxious people claimed the cloverleaf was a symbol of ignorant farmers, like Michael Bloomberg thinks.
It may come as a surprise to some liberals, but the South is not still fighting the Civil War. Any Southerner would laugh at bringing back slavery if you suggested it and think you a fool.
This urge to tear down Confederate statues is mindless vandalism born of hate. Every Southern town has a statue in front of the court house of a Confederate infantryman facing north. They erected those because so many of their sons and fathers died on faraway battlefields and were buried there. If you go to Shiloh, there is a marker where 700 Confederate dead were buried in a trench perhaps thirty feet long, unknown but to God. Unable to visit the graves of their kin, Southerners erected all those statues to commemorate their dead. Now, ignorant bigots want to tear those down out of hate and stupidity. They have no idea what they represent.
Liberal haters must stop desecrating memorials to the Southern dead. Let the dead Rest In Peace. Really, once your foe surrenders, you should stop fighting them. Honor their dead, welcome them back into the nation, abandon your hate.
