Ya'll. Please save me. I have walked myself into so many rabbit holes within the last week it isn't even funny. These rabbit holes, as I so call them, are my version of the 'the dark web'. It's certainly happy, but it's probably more cringe than anything else.
1) Online foods
I've officially finished off a whopping one whole batch of the two oatmeal chocolate chip cookies that my mom made last Tuesday. Do I feel guilty? NO. definitely worth it.
After eating all those cookies, I started to get curious about what else is out there. Again, I'm not a college student, so cooking isn't exactly my forte (even though I wish it was). Whenever I see a college student who can cook, I basically see them as Jesus Christ reborn. (Okay, not really. But almost.)
When I was surfing the web, you could say I shot myself down a very deep, dark rabbit hole of sugar cravings. I started craving lemon flavoring, cheesecake, whipped cream, poppy seed, peanut butter, you name it. Man, oh man, am I hungry.
Please explore this website. Bake it. Do it for yourself, or your family or for the fun of it (or me because I'm completely incompetent). Anyway, here is the website I dove into head-first. Catch this: the title is "40 Baking Ideas for When You're Feeling Bored." Perfect, right?
2) Bingeing reality television
I never thought I would be the type to watch reality television. Ever. But as a joke, I thought I would watch this year's "The Bachelor" with Peter Weber just to see how much of a train wreck it actually is. And that's exactly what it is. Reality television goes a little like this:
There is a train. The train crashes. You can't peel your eyes away and you really don't know why.
That's all. After "The Bachelor" ended horrifically (I'm still pretty angry), I somehow continued to watch reality TV? I wish I knew why? Here's a little list of what I've been bingeing: "The Voice," "Survivor," "Tiger King," "Project Runway," and "Hell's Kitchen," to name a few.
As you can see on Netflix's current Top 10, reality television takes up the second and third spot. Can we appreciate for a moment how "Despicable Me" is number one?
If any of you have guilty pleasures that send you into a rabbit hole or other recommendations for either reality television or delicious desserts, don't be shy! Email them to peyton.hamel@iowastatedaily.com. I'm looking for more rabbit holes to dig into anyway.
Also, huge congratulations to Iowa State students! We are almost at the end of the school year! Keep trudging through. We can do this.
What the world needs now is a good, chewy chocolate chip cookie with macadamias nuts. Until that day comes, I recommend Pepperidge Farms Montauk as the next best thing. It may not solve the world’s problems but it won’t add to them, either, which is good enough, given our circumstances.
