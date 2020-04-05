Hello, Cyclones! Are you ready for the third week of online? Just remember: there are five weeks left of the semester and that is nothing compared to what we endured this semester. I am quite proud of us for trudging through this global pandemic as much as we are.
I want to offer special condolences to the Class of 2020 seniors, who have been robbed and stripped of their last memorable college moments they have been looking forward to for the last four years of their higher academic careers. Your voices are heard, and everyone feels for you. I promise.
Even though nothing can make it up to the seniors of this year, I stumbled upon a few positives that I believe we can all take away from this situation for the better:
1. Personal development
Do you realize how significantly influential a global pandemic is on the testing of our own skills, disciplines and responsibilities? We have to hold ourselves to our own standards while considering the benefits to ourselves and surrounding communities.
2. Communication
We are lucky to have technology in a time where technology is the only connection we have as a global society. We are fluently learning, I believe many of us for the first time, how to communicate with each other only over social media and through our electronic rectangles we call a phone.
3. Incredible understanding of each other
College made us feel equal. Our personal backgrounds came to a halt so we could study and focus on our futures, but our stories that helped us get to where we are could be muffled if we wanted them to be. As all Cyclones across the board headed home for lockdown and social distancing, we can now see the different environments our peers lived in before they showed up on the campus of Iowa State University. Keep that in perspective as we roll through the remainder of the semester.
4. Savvy technological skills
This should be a gimme. We have had to use technology in a way that is unprecedented to college campuses. Going online in a matter of a week? Props to all the professors for making this happen. I know some of you really enjoy filming your online lectures. My chemistry professor truly does know how to make a hoot out of his videos. Make sure to thank them!
5. For most of us, we can finally breathe
Did anyone else before this feel that they couldn't wait to stop, breathe and look at the scenery? To just catch a break? I did. I will be the first to admit it. As people who live in America, our pace of living is pretty fast. In no way, shape or form do we know what the heck "leisure" even is half the time. Take the time to appreciate being able to breathe, if you are able to. For those of us who have to work in the emergency room, teach or have to take care of our families, I am right here with you. Life will settle and this situation is temporary.
If you have been able to relax, I want to know what you are up to. Maybe you have taken up some new skills or have finally completed a project you have been dying to finish. Have you been drawing? Water coloring? Welding? Painting? Playing music?
One of my neighbors who moved away some time ago, Nick Young, sent me this beautiful vintage car of his that I wanted to share with you all.
I am sure he has a lot of time to be driving this bad boy across town.
Send me pictures of your latest activities! Who knows? You might end up inspiring someone else to take up a new activity or find something to do. Keep working, Cyclones. We can do this.
