peyton's dorm room.jpg

Opinion Editor Peyton Hamel reminisces over her bittersweet move-in sentiments as she arrives in Ames. 

I have officially travelled my way back to Ames, Iowa, from Colorado, and it has been a complete journey. With a pandemic going on and moving between three states, I was a bit anxious. Students and students' parents already know the protocol for moving in to dorms: get tested for COVID-19. 

If you're positive, you have to quarantine in a separate dorm for two weeks.

If you're negative, you get to stay happily in your dorm! Lucky you! 

I have certainly been doing my best to avoid contracting COVID-19: wearing a mask (properly), social distancing, using hand sanitizer every time I get in the car, not touching my face and staying sanitary. That was my biggest challenge. 

Because I live out of state, my mom had the genius idea to keep most of my furniture in a storage unit on Duff Avenue. It was nearly scary how many people weren't wearing masks and how many people there were in the same square foot vicinity. 

On the bright side of things, I'm all moved in and I couldn't be happier. I feel like I'm back home! Even though the freshmen are having quite the unorthodox first semester and move-in process, I am sure they will come to love Ames just as much as I have. 

It is a mostly bittersweet revelation to be back in Ames, but yet have it feel so foreign. I have a feeling a lot of us will remain in our dorms for the majority of the semester to abide by our new guidelines of social distancing. 

While all of you move in starting today, I encourage you to take a look around and remember this is still our campus and this is still our home. Take a step out of your own way to help a freshman or someone new to campus; this isn't how it was supposed to be. 

We can't let the magic of Iowa State fade behind all this madness. It just wouldn't do it justice, now would it? 

peyton hamel profile pic

Peyton Hamel is the opinion editor of the Iowa State Daily and a sophomore in genetics and English. 

Opinion Policies

Opinions expressed in columns and letters are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Daily or organizations with which the author(s) are associated. 

Feedback policy: The Daily encourages discussion but does not guarantee its publication. We reserve the right to edit or reject any letter or online feedback. The goal of the opinion section is to spark civil public discourse by publishing opinions based on facts that articulate an argument. The merit of a piece's ability to further public discourse, among other factors, will be considered when determining if a piece is publication worthy. 

Letter to the Editor Submission Link

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.