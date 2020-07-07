Speaking Your Mind

Opinion editor Peyton Hamel encourages you to speak your mind and deems your opinion valuable for the function of a democracy. 

I love that people are breaking out of their shells. Especially lately, we have so many opportunities to be upset about something and have an opinion. 

  • COVID-19 and the type of regulation concerning the virus
  • How crappy our health care is or how it could be better
  • Defunding and reforming the police
  • Black Lives Matter
  • Education
  • Trump

If there is a time to speak your mind, now is the time. Our society can't get better if we all keep to ourselves, but please, for the love of God, remember how to be constructive when speaking your mind. You have the right to your voice, but you also have the right and privilege to be able to change your mind. Do you know what happens when people are willing to change their minds? They are finally participating in a constructive and engaged

D-E-M-O-C-R-A-C-Y. 

We feel the need to be right so badly that, sometimes, we just can't see the wrong in our opinions and claims. And that's OK. That is such a human thing to do, and no one will blame you for that, but there comes a time — like now — where so much is going on that a consensus of some sort needs to be found. If there isn't a general consensus in the public about policies that should be enacted, the wrong policies will be pushed through. 

Now, I realize getting the public to agree is a hard feat to accomplish. It's nearly impossible. But we can't allow politicians to continue pushing policies that aren't good for us. Is our democracy as functional as we are? Maybe, but that requires a column of its own. 

When you meet someone, admit it: the first two things we want to know about them is 1) their life story and 2) their opinions about the world. Opinions qualify character to you. It's a subconscious evaluation. Will we get along? Will we nonchalantly find ourselves in political debates every time we leave the house? Is their opinion staunch or thoughtful?

Even though these opinions verify their character, no one talks about them. At least, not until much later when it matters much less. And even when they do discuss these opinions, no one seems to do anything about them, no matter what they are. Seems like a problem to me. 

Utilizing opinions is essentially implementing a feedback system within our society. We take it, evaluate it and deem it worthy. 

For the next week, I highly encourage you to take a stance on something and publish it on social media or another outlet. Take an opinion. Take a stance. Take a change to make a change for the sake of our country. I believe we do have the power to form our surroundings to a high degree — but I could just be optimistic. 

peyton hamel profile pic

Peyton Hamel is the opinion editor of the Iowa State Daily and a sophomore in genetics and English. 

Opinion Policies

Opinions expressed in columns and letters are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Daily or organizations with which the author(s) are associated. 

Feedback policy: The Daily encourages discussion but does not guarantee its publication. We reserve the right to edit or reject any letter or online feedback. The goal of the opinion section is to spark civil public discourse by publishing opinions based on facts that articulate an argument. The merit of a piece's ability to further public discourse, among other factors, will be considered when determining if a piece is publication worthy. 

Letter to the Editor Submission Link

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.