I had gummy bears for breakfast and I could not have had a better start to my day. All these colors and all equally good. It's a little rejuvenating to have a dessert for breakfast for the sake of feeling young again. "I'm invincible! I'm going to have gummy bears for breakfast!" I'm sure I won't feel all that well later, but for those five minutes I felt pretty good.
Speaking of the youth, have you ever wondered what they think about the pandemic or the Black Lives Matter movement? Do they realize how important it is? How much do they know? Do white children know? Have they seen it? Talked about it? Does it exist to them? I personally am not around children that much, but I know a lot of you are.
They should be aware of what's going on; censorship shouldn't start at a young age.
I believe these issues force people to find their voice, not just stand by and let life go by. Everyone has an opinion, and I love it. But when it comes to children, we can't and shouldn't impose opinions on them. That's the beauty of democracy right? Different opinions. Different policies. Unique thresholds.
Children, however, should be educated in times like this. I wish I could answer their questions about what's happening and why it's important. I think answering these questions to someone else will also clarify your own viewpoints.
Imagine growing up in a pandemic and another civil rights movement. Imagine going to the store one day and seeing everyone with masks on and wondering if your favorite TV show came to life. Imagine how confused they must be; they don't watch the news, nonetheless understand it.
I also believe we shouldn't censor what happens with the children of our world. These people are fighting for their liberty and solidarity. They are the domestic soldiers of civil rights. I believe this to be beautiful.
Obviously, I love opinions. I love hearing about them, I love endorsing them, I love questioning them, I love challenging them. But what I especially love is when people find their own opinions organically. Use your experience, your knowledge, your vices to be able to produce an opinion that is educated.
Let's take a moment to appreciate the events going on. If you haven't found your voice yet or you just don't know, take a moment to look at your United States environment and ask yourself, "Am I happy with this? Why or why not? What can I do? What should I talk about?" Whatever that opinion may be, I promise you that you aren't alone. Explain to others, even children, the events at hand.
I want you all to have a voice in it. I don't care what that voice is, just have one. Your voice matters in all of this. Every single voice is needed to produce a beautiful, moving choir.
It's our society, after all. Let's help others understand it and start developing their own opinions and viewpoints. Nothing is more valuable than an opinion, a feeling. We want to be happy eventually, right?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.