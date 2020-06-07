I'm proud to be an American.
A few years ago, I was ashamed to be American. I was ashamed to be white. I was ashamed to have ancestors who participated in the slave trade. I was ashamed of my bloodline.
Today, I am proud. We can argue all day that the U.S. is behind the ballgame of equality for all people. It's caught up to us and I can't say I'm all that angry that it's happening.
Today, I am proud. I am proud to breathe and see peaceful protests shell shock society.
Today, I am so proud.
When I see people post things like the video below, I can't help but squirm in my chair. THIS is what it means to be American, to be part of a society that chooses someone else over themselves; to be a part of a society that has chosen to fight once more for Black and brown Americans; to be a part of a society that weeps for its people.
Yes, this is a tragedy. But George Floyd stands a martyr. He is our new Emmett Till. History repeats itself, so I'm afraid this battle will still not be over for a very long time, and I pray to God that we don't need another martyr. We don't want another martyr.
I am proud to be an American. I want to continue to be proud. All I know in the moment is that I am proud of fellow Americans who continue to put up posts on social media defining white privilege, systemic racism and other terms we all need to know. This is what education should look like.
I am proud of fellow Americans who are helping others find resources in times of need and who are posting locations to donate to the Black Lives Matter movement.
Here we stand, united as Americans, in the fight for solidarity and equality for a better tomorrow.
I couldn't be happier.
