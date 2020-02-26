Controversy is the fruit of conversation, the core of the apple. But we are too narrow-minded nowadays to productively use controversy to our advantage. (By productive, I mean to persuade someone else to understand or align with a desired viewpoint.) Controversial discussions, which aren't productive, usually involve shouting notions or disgruntled facial gestures.
Is it true we are incapable of endorsing productive, controversial discussion? I hope not.
We pigeon-hole our thought narratives into straight, linear burrows that limit our thinking and problem-solving ideas. Our burrows extend beyond regular discussion; it inhibits science, politics and social justice. We are either too focused on touting a certain viewpoint or scared of harming another that we forget that the solution to the problem is the focus.
We need to learn to diversify our discussions to enhance productivity in science, politics and social justice. Is our progress stagnated?
We are limiting ourselves.
If we cannot effectively communicate to each other, then there is no point in discussion at all. Examining scientific issues will contribute to a more accurate vision of sciences, which broadens to other areas of study, according to M. P. Silverman in his publication “Raising questions: Philosophical significance of controversy in science.”
Controversy contributes to social attitudes as well:
“More trusting in society.
More politically confident.
More socially integrated” and more.
Every controversy possesses its own spectrum of opinions; that’s what makes democracy work. Yet we are too focused on extreme opinions to derive a resolution through our superb capability of problem-solving. Maybe we are too headstrong in our opinions to calmly have a productive conversation concerning such controversies.
Which conversations would you be able to handle calmly?
Abortion. Legal or illegal?
Mental health. Legitimate or illegitimate?
Immigration. By the number or by the qualification?
Racism. Institutional, individual or anywhere at all?
We do not have to live in a world that swears by dualist dichotomies, the yin and yang. Moderate areas exist for these purposes. However, moderate solutions do not always include the most effective.
It is true that you need to stand for your opinion, but it is also true that you need to consider your community and those who would be impacted by the controversy. What if a woman was sexually assaulted and got pregnant? What if someone who did not receive academic accommodations in high school or college did not do well because their mental health was not deemed legitimate? What if someone who emigrated from Vietnam at a young age was forcefully deported back because of a foreign policy conflict but didn’t speak the language? What if?
We need to ask these questions to increase the quality of our community and nation as a standard for the whole, not just for the individual. Imagine if we lived by moderation instead of if we lived by extremes. How the world would feel a little bit warmer than it did before. We might end up appreciating each other a little bit more, too.
Break the script.
Engage in controversial discussion, and do not succumb to the abrasive nature of binary politics. The only way we can improve as individuals and as a nation is if we engage in controversy in a productive, beneficial manner.
