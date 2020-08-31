Over the past six months, our world has been turned upside down. Our community members are getting sick and dying, our jobs and education look drastically different and we are facing a whole new set of societal expectations: wear a mask, stay at home, stop seeing friends, don't go to parties, maintain a six-foot distance from everyone you see and protect your community.
Some of you may be tired of hearing this. Forgive my bluntness, but too bad.
When we are facing a global crisis that has already killed almost a million people, we, as citizens, do not get to decide when we have had enough or when we start returning to life as usual. We have a responsibility to follow the guidelines that are in place to protect others.
Unfortunately, many college students in Iowa do not seem to recognize this. According to a recent article published by the New York Times, Ames, Iowa, is leading the nation with the greatest number of COVID-19 cases relative to population in the last two weeks. Iowa City is in a close second place. If that is not embarrassing enough, a video released by NBC News shows hordes of Iowa State students partying on "801 day," most of them maskless. The video also features multiple interviews with students who express their lack of concern about the ongoing pandemic.
Is this the type of national attention we want our school to be getting?
I do not blame students for their desire to go back to normal life, have fun with friends or even go out to bars and large parties. It is normal to want to have the "full college experience." I do too. But I do blame Iowa State students for their willingness to risk their fellow community members' health and safety to have a good time. I blame students who have continued to party, who ignore all social distancing guidelines or who refuse to wear a mask on campus.
This behavior is selfish, irresponsible and immature.
Granted, students do not have the sole responsibility to protect the Iowa State community. The burden falls on the leadership of our school, our state and our country to create and enforce regulations that will slow the spread of coronavirus. For example, last week, Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all bars to close in six Iowa counties, including Story County. However, our leadership is currently failing to slow the spread of COVID-19. Cases rise by higher and higher amounts, and people continue to die. This is where an element of personal responsibility needs to come in.
Iowa State students, I am talking to you.
It is time to prioritize human health and safety over having fun. The time will come to begin going to parties, bars and other social settings again. You will not miss the only opportunities to have fun with friends. But for now, I am begging you: please stay home.
