It is time to call the question on our governor. The debate is over. Her COVID-19 management has failed.
Nearly a month of positivity rates over 10 percent.
Daily cases over 600.
Iowa on the map as a national and global pandemic hot spot.
Our schools and communities in chaos from a crazy-quilt of regulations, forcing families to choose between health and education.
Enough is enough.
We need a leader who will do what leaders in states and countries did to mitigate the pandemic: get the virus under control, safely and slowly open, ramp up monitoring to assess progress. It isn’t complicated, and the debate is over.
Take action by sending Gov. Kim Reynolds a failing report card on staysafeiowa.com. And in November, vote in new leadership in the legislature that will force the governor to do the right thing.
Opinion Policies
Opinions expressed in columns and letters are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Daily or organizations with which the author(s) are associated.
Feedback policy: The Daily encourages discussion but does not guarantee its publication. We reserve the right to edit or reject any letter or online feedback. The goal of the opinion section is to spark civil public discourse by publishing opinions based on facts that articulate an argument. The merit of a piece's ability to further public discourse, among other factors, will be considered when determining if a piece is publication worthy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.