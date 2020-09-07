Latinx is a term that is not used or even liked by the overwhelming majority of all Latino households. It's a term that's promoted by white academics, white media and young Latinos pushing gender politics. But it's not a term used or even liked by the U.S. Latino or any other Central or South American community as well... certainly also not in Spain. Please stop using it. It's disrespectful to the wishes of most in my community.
Xavier Rodriguez is a family member of an ISU student.
Opinion Policies
Opinions expressed in columns and letters are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Daily or organizations with which the author(s) are associated.
Feedback policy: The Daily encourages discussion but does not guarantee its publication. We reserve the right to edit or reject any letter or online feedback. The goal of the opinion section is to spark civil public discourse by publishing opinions based on facts that articulate an argument. The merit of a piece's ability to further public discourse, among other factors, will be considered when determining if a piece is publication worthy.
