I enthusiastically endorse Iowa State alumna Latifah Faisal for the four-year position on the Story County Board of Supervisors. In my two decades as Story County attorney, I became very familiar with the widely varied roles and responsibilities of the county supervisors, and I am confident Faisal has the personal characteristics and experience to be an outstanding member of that group.
She is positive and energetic. She has worked in the county attorney’s office for more than 15 years, and she is already acquainted with many aspects of county government. She has developed a humane and effective program that has returned millions of dollars of restitution owed to victims and the county coffers.
Perhaps most important, she is committed to helping work toward more affordable and accessible mental health care, transportation, housing and electronic communication and to continuing the work of cleaning our waterways.
Please be sure to vote on or before Nov. 3, vote all the way down the ballot and join me in voting for Latifah Faisal for Story County supervisor.
Mary Richards graduated with a master's from Iowa State in political science in 1975.
