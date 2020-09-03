Dear ISU administration,
As a parent of an out-of-state freshman student who attends and lives at your university, I have been keeping up to date on the events regarding the COVID-19 situation via The Daily Dose and other news publications in your community.
In all my readings, a majority of students, faculty and community members both in Ames and Story County have expressed the lack of concern from you in all areas other than financial.
Your establishment had all summer to put enforceable plans in place for such events as "801 day," which had serious adverse effects on and off campus to everyone involved.
You also had ample time to provide adequate housing conditions for your contact and COVID-19 housing. Students who have been removed from dorms via white minivans with individuals covered from head to toe in makeshift 'hazmat' suits, have reported of the serious lack of proper ventilation and being stuck in "hell" while being forced to quarantine.
This is not an exaggeration. There have been numerous Snapchat videos circulating showing the vans as well as the housing they are being put into. People see this. I have seen this.
But, what's an added disturbance is the fact you were going to allow 25,000 people to attend and basically roam campus for a football game so your university could rack in much-needed funds to help with the $65 million deficit you find yourselves in. But yet, have most of your classes online and, by all means, cancel the in-person ClubFest that was scheduled for Sept. 8. Obviously the hellfire that arose from community members made you reverse that game opener decision. I'd say bravo for that, but ....
Most students attending your university want to be there to obtain a well-versed education and have a memorable college experience. Most students are adhering to the mask and social distancing policies set forth by the university because they want to stay on campus and do their best. How does it make your students feel that, by all the good they try to do, you fail at empty threats to "punish" those who don't adhere to the codes and conduct of the university? Those who attend off-campus as well as on-campus 'parties' get no recourse for their bad decisions.
Is the financial health of the university really more important than the health of its student body and surrounding community? It's pretty clear, by your conduct regarding this matter, what your priorities are and it is not your students' health that are paramount in this situation, but rather the health of their wallets and loan payouts.
Let's not overlook the tuition deadlines and the fact there will be no refunds for housing or dining contracts after mid-September. Is that what you're all holding out for? Cancel classes after that so you can get your money? I thought you cared about your students and community based on the outpouring of 'concern' to maintain social distancing, mask wearing and testing facilities.
It seems lately you only clearly make decisions based on how upset you're making your community when you really should have taken great pains to consider them in the first place. Great job Iowa State. You get an A+ in disregard and greed.
Stacey Donaldson is a parent of a student at Iowa State.
