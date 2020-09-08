My friend invited me to JBD Tearoom, which is a dining room operated by students. I was so shocked and disappointed Iowa State allowed opening Tearoom in this pandemic situation.
Iowa State requires 6-foot distancing at all gatherings of students, but we all know there can't be a distance in the Tearoom kitchen.
So, what is it?
Students should keep the distance, but class lets them violate the rule? Nowadays, Iowa State is a bitter disappointment. But this is too ridiculous.
Can Iowa State guarantee the safety of students who are working there and customers who are dining there? If not, do not invite people, or at least close that dining room.
Philip Eor is a student in chemistry.
Opinion Policies
Opinions expressed in columns and letters are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Daily or organizations with which the author(s) are associated.
Feedback policy: The Daily encourages discussion but does not guarantee its publication. We reserve the right to edit or reject any letter or online feedback. The goal of the opinion section is to spark civil public discourse by publishing opinions based on facts that articulate an argument. The merit of a piece's ability to further public discourse, among other factors, will be considered when determining if a piece is publication worthy.
