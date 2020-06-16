We, the members of Iowa State University’s National Pan-Hellenic Council, are saddened at the current state of the nation. We are sending this letter to the Iowa State Daily because we feel that this message needs to be heard. We would first like to extend our deepest and most sincerest condolences to the loved ones of George Floyd (MN), Tony McDade (FL), Breonna Taylor (KY) and Ahmaud Arbery (GA). After adding these names to the growing list of other lives abruptly snatched by a system of racial bias, oppression and brutality — we are sickened.
The National Pan-Hellenic Council is a collective of historic African American fraternities and sororities that provide service and advocacy for the African American community. We have committed ourselves to carrying on the legacy of our respective founders. We are committed to working toward dismantling systems of oppression eradicating racism within our community.
Today, we stand with all of our brothers, sisters, allies and community members that are on the frontlines fighting for and demanding change within this country. Change is not an option; it is a must. Until we are all free, none of us are truly free.
We encourage everyone to help take the steps necessary to evoke the change we want to see. How can you do this? Please go out and vote for all levels of government, participate in peaceful protests, sign petitions and donate to the efforts of strengthening movements of change.
We all have a role we can play. Let’s take the necessary steps to be the difference we want to see for the generations to come.
Be safe. Be well. Be an advocate for change!
Jonathan Hall is the National Pan-Hellenic Council president at Iowa State University.
