Editor's Note: This letter is in response to a previous letter written by Alexia Goldberg, 'From Beto to Biden.'
Frankly, the lack of gun control is not the issue in the U.S. Innocent people are not getting shot by AR-15s. They are being shot by people — murderers — who will acquire firearms regardless of what the law says. That is what makes them "criminals."
If anything, it should be easier for the average citizen to acquire a firearm because the more people with firearms, the more people there are to protect themselves and the ones they love by potentially stopping the threat and saving lives.
This is essential because police cannot always get to a crime scene in time. In the end, you need to realize that blaming inanimate objects and barring good people from defending themselves via a gun ban is wrong.
No gun ban is going to stop crime. For example, Chicago has some of the strictest gun laws in the country and yet the crime rate is one of the highest. I hope you see that what you're preaching is tyranny against the Second Amendment, which states the right to keep and bare arms shall not be infringed.
A ban would be infringing upon those rights.
Jacob Meester is a student at Iowa State University.
