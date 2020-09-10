GameDay at Cy-Hawk 13.jpg (copy)

Letter writer Rob Reinhard poses 10 questions for Matt Campbell. 

Editor's Note: This is a satirical piece, created to produce commentary at a humorous level. 

  1. My dad never threw the old pigskin around when I was a kid. How can I now find a love for football, and Dad?
  2. Why does Cy, a bird, have teeth?
  3. Last year it was rumored that six NFL teams approached you offering coaching positions. However, you chose to stay at Iowa State. My question is this: Why is Diet Mr. Pibb the best of all the Pibbs?
  4. No, seriously, can you help my dad and me?
  5. Why are Hawkeye fans known to be so smelly?
  6. Brock Purdy owes me $5. Can you get him to pay me back?
  7. Did the team take the field when the derecho sirens went off?
  8. How are you doing though?
  9. Since Cy has teeth, does he eat bird food or regular food?
  10. Coach, I must confess: I lied. My dad and I have a great relationship. (I love you, Papa). Answer me this: Why am I so desperate for your attention?

Rob Reinhard is an undergraduate student in software engineering.

Opinions expressed in columns and letters are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Daily or organizations with which the author(s) are associated. 

Feedback policy: The Daily encourages discussion but does not guarantee its publication. We reserve the right to edit or reject any letter or online feedback. The goal of the opinion section is to spark civil public discourse by publishing opinions based on facts that articulate an argument. The merit of a piece's ability to further public discourse, among other factors, will be considered when determining if a piece is publication worthy. 

