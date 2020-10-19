My name is Jacob Schrader, a senior at Iowa State, and the Student Body vice president. This election, I will be supporting Randy Feenstra for Congress.
When I was in high school, I wanted to get involved in politics, but I did not know what to do. So I emailed my state senator, Randy Feenstra, asking for advice. Not only did Sen. Feenstra respond, but he also gave me advice on my resume and sent it around to try and get me an internship after my senior year of high school. With his help, I got started in government before I had even started classes at Iowa State.
Randy Feenstra did not help me because he gained from it or because it was good politics. During the legislative session, spending time helping someone he did not know and who was not old enough to vote is probably bad politics. But Sen. Feenstra did it because he is a good man who does what he can to help people.
But it is not just my story. Ask around Sioux County or Dordt University where Randy teaches. You will hear story after story of Randy Feenstra caring about his neighbor. While in the state legislature, Sen. Feenstra worked to relay his constituents' needs into thoughtful legislation that created positive change.
When I think of the ideal congressman, I want someone who cares about all of his constituents, not just the ones with money. I want a congressman who shows up and does his homework so he can work to represent us — including issues important to students. I know Congressman Feenstra will work tirelessly to arrive at the right solution for the 4th District. I have had the pleasure of watching Randy Feenstra work as my state senator, and I am excited for the rest of the 4th District to see Randy Feenstra is serious about delivering for Iowa.
Please join me in voting for Randy Feenstra for Congress on Tuesday, Nov. 3rd.
Jacob Schrader, vice president of Student Government, is a senior in economics and political science.
