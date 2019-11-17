On Dec. 3, the residents of Ames Ward 4 will be choosing their City Council person to serve for the next four years. Their choice will be between challenger Rachel Junck, who won the most votes in the initial election on Nov. 5, and incumbent Chris Nelson.
There are many contrasts between these two, but I want to highlight the issue I find most compelling now and for the future of our community and our world: the approach our city should take in addressing climate change.
Should Ames be reactive, responding to climate change effects as they happen; or proactive, immediately declaring a climate emergency and placing this issue as a primary consideration in all city policy decisions?
Chris Nelson represents the reactive position: he's stated he's “not there yet” in declaring that a climate emergency exists.
Rachel Junck, on the other hand, has made attention to the climate crisis a central issue in her campaign.
I urge Ward 4 voters to put her proactive presence to work for them and all of us on the Ames City Council.
