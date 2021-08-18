beardshear wendy letter

Faculty members call for Iowa State University and the Iowa Board of Regents to reconsider COVID-19 mitigation policies for the fall semester in a letter to President Wendy Wintersteen.

Editor's Note: This letter was sent to President Wendy Wintersteen on Aug. 13 and was updated with additional signatures on Monday.

President Wintersteen:

We, the undersigned faculty, are writing to the Board of Regents and Iowa State University to ask for a reconsideration of the plans for the COVID mitigation for the upcoming semester. We are deeply concerned about the effect the policies will have on the health, workload, and morale of the faculty at ISU.

Everyone had hoped that this semester would be a return to normal, or at least something resembling the pre-pandemic operations of the university. The anxiety from the constant fear about our health and the dramatic changes in how we could teach our students and engage in our research mission has taken a toll on the faculty. When the initial decisions about how the university would operate this Fall were made in April and May of 2021, they were in line with where we expected the pandemic to be at the start of this semester.

Things have now changed.

The number of new daily cases of COVID is more than double last year’s numbers. The Delta variant spreads much more easily and widely. While vaccines  provide strong protection from the Delta variant, we do not have good estimates of what proportion of our students, faculty, and staff are vaccinated.

Currently, around 60% of adults in Iowa are vaccinated. If the ISU community mirrors those numbers, 40% of us are unvaccinated, meaning thousands of us are at heightened risk. Breakthrough cases amongst the vaccinated are rare, but there have already been reports of breakthrough cases on campus.

We are asking you to strengthen the current protocols on campus in two ways:

1) We seek compliance with the CDC recommendation that even vaccinated people wear a mask when in indoor settings. This would involve reinstating the mask mandate from last academic year, with the necessary exceptions for people with conditions that prevent mask-wearing. In particular, we request that faculty and staff be allowed to require others to wear masks in their offices.

2) Members of our community who are at a higher risk from COVID or who might be living with someone who is at higher risk need a policy exempting them from normal (in-class, in-person) activities. As a public institution, ISU is bound not only by the letter of the law, but also by the spirit of the law. The Americans with Disability Act requirements for this type of accommodation are legally unclear, but they are clearly in the spirit of that federal law.

ISU faculty and staff are facing the new academic year with great trepidation. We need better and stronger policies to protect the ISU community as quickly as possible. If we truly believe in “Science with Practice,” then it is vital that we follow the science-based recommendations of the CDC.

