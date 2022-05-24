Will Chleborad Photo

Will Chleborad, a senior in industrial design, calls for those interested in writing opinion pieces over the summer.

This is a first for me. Never before have I written an opinion piece to be published anywhere, nor have I shared my words or opinions for all to see at their own convenience.

I have to admit, it’s scary but also fulfilling. Sure, it can be vulnerable, open and risky, but at least you don’t have to hold it in. That’s what I’ve discovered that this is about.

You no longer have to sit on how you would like to express yourself. If you take the chance, at the end of the day, you at least know the outcome of your expression instead of sitting there and wondering about all the possibilities.

Being vulnerable while writing is perfectly fine. Not everyone will understand your viewpoint, and not everyone will agree with it. The most important part is that you are getting what you want to express out there for other people to see, and therefore you’re making that leap of faith.

Writing opinion pieces gives you an opportunity to express yourself in a very public manner. You have your own personal opinions on matters, and many others who have not spoken publicly may agree or disagree. It's simply a matter of challenging people to step out of their comfort zones and speak for themselves as well.

This is why I joined the Daily this summer; to help others express themselves and their voices.

The Daily is currently looking for opinion columnists for this summer. Like me, this is a fantastic opportunity to express yourself differently and use your voice in our community. Opinion pieces can be about anything that strikes your interest (within the rules of opinion). Summer is supposed to be laid back and relaxed, and that’s what the Daily has planned for column writing schedules.

Another opportunity that writing opinion pieces for the Daily introduces is joining the editorial board. As a member of the editorial board, you collaborate with other writers and journalists at the Daily to jointly write opinion pieces as a staff. This is a great way to educate yourself on current issues around our community and world, as well as formulate an opinion about them.

If you have any interest or questions about the Daily staff and or joining for the summer, direct them towards will.chleborad@iowastatedaily.com

You have the chance to discover yourself through creative expression this summer, just like me. I hope to hear from you soon.

Opinion Policies

Editorials are longer opinion pieces that are written by a group of community members recruited across campus who address relevant issues on a local, national and international level. Editorials are research-based. The purpose of the Editorial Board is to promote discussion concerning relevant issues in the community while advising on possible solutions. Topics are chosen via relevancy and interests of the members, which are then discussed by the Editorial Board in order to reach a general consensus concerning the topic or issue.

Feedback policy

If you have a grievance concerning the content or argument of the Editorial Board, please contact either Opinion Editor Peyton Hamel (peyton.hamel@iowastatedaily.com) or the Editorial Board as a whole (editorialboard@iowastatedaily.com). Those wanting to respond to editorials can also submit a letter to the editor through the Iowa State Daily website or by emailing the letter to Opinion Editor Peyton Hamel (peyton.hamel@iowastatedaily.com) or Editor-in-Chief Sage Smith (sage.smith@iowastatedaily.com).

Column Policy

Columns are hyper-specific to opinion and are written by only columnists employed by the Iowa State Daily. Columnists are unique because they have a specific writing day and only publish on those writing days. Each column undergoes a thorough editing process ensuring the integrity of the writer, and their claim is maintained while remaining research-based and respectful. Columns may be submitted from community members. These are labelled as “Guest Columns.” These contain similar research-based content and need to be at least 400 words in length. The following requirements should be met: first and last name, email and relation or position to Iowa State. Emails must be tied to the submitted guest column or it will not be accepted or published. Pseudonyms are prohibited and the writer will be banned from submissions.

Read our full Opinion Policies here. Updated on 10/7/2020

