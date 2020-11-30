scholarships

Whether they are usual or uncommon, scholarships are great opportunities, and Editor-in-Chief Sage Smith urges college students to apply for them.

Even the smallest of scholarships can make a difference when paying your college bills.

Searching for scholarships to apply to and then writing out essays and answering questions may seem like a tiring process, but it can really be worth it.

With the school semester at a finish, you may have picked up a job or two, could be taking time to relax with family, could be focusing on old and new hobbies or maybe all of the above. But you can certainly find some time each day to browse the internet for scholarships you’re qualified for.

Iowa State’s Office of Student Financial Aid has the new scholarship portal called OneApp, which most of you have probably heard of and seen posters with the deadlines around campus.

Students fill out a general application which will apply them to a variety of scholarships. They then can also answer further questions to apply for more opportunities.

OneApp is open for the 2021-22 academic year. Deadlines may be specific for some scholarships and other opportunities. The deadlines also vary depending on which college your major falls under.

Another scholarship option I need to practice more, and you should too, is just searching on Google. There are plenty of odd scholarships you’ve never heard of that you may qualify for. I’m talking scholarships for the redheads out there, scholarships for my fellow vegetarians, even scholarships for those talented at designing greeting cards.

I know what you’re thinking: ‘Okay, Sage, I get it: Scholarships, scholarships, SCHOLARSHIPS!’ Absolutely.

The worst result of applying for scholarship opportunities is you get some writing practice and don’t get money. The best result? You get some writing practice and money to help pay for those years of college!

Even if you worked all through high school and have gathered a good chunk of change that hides in your room, any additional cash is helpful. I received a scholarship twice now from OneApp, and I was so thankful to have received those.

All scholarships, big and small, can help. Even if it is $500, that is literally your textbooks for a semester. And if you receive three individual scholarship opportunities, that’s textbooks for three semesters, and maybe you’ll have extra for tuition.

I know my last column was all about ditching that pesky to-do list and focusing on a winter bucket list, which I still urge you to do. But a small to-do list is good to have. Number one is to search for scholarships to apply to.

Set up a Google Doc or make a fun paper spreadsheet. Then just apply for one at a time. I wish you all the luck!

Sage Headshot.jpg

2019-2020 News Editor of Academics Sage Smith.

Opinion Policies

Editorials are longer opinion pieces that are written by a group of community members recruited across campus who address relevant issues on a local, national and international level. Editorials are research-based. The purpose of the Editorial Board is to promote discussion concerning relevant issues in the community while advising on possible solutions. Topics are chosen via relevancy and interests of the members, which are then discussed by the Editorial Board in order to reach a general consensus concerning the topic or issue.

Feedback policy

If you have a grievance concerning the content or argument of the Editorial Board, please contact either Opinion Editor Peyton Hamel (peyton.hamel@iowastatedaily.com) or the Editorial Board as a whole (editorialboard@iowastatedaily.com). Those wanting to respond to editorials can also submit a letter to the editor through the Iowa State Daily website or by emailing the letter to Opinion Editor Peyton Hamel (peyton.hamel@iowastatedaily.com) or Editor-in-Chief Sage Smith (sage.smith@iowastatedaily.com).

Column Policy

Columns are hyper-specific to opinion and are written by only columnists employed by the Iowa State Daily. Columnists are unique because they have a specific writing day and only publish on those writing days. Each column undergoes a thorough editing process ensuring the integrity of the writer, and their claim is maintained while remaining research-based and respectful. Columns may be submitted from community members. These are labelled as “Guest Columns.” These contain similar research-based content and need to be at least 400 words in length. The following requirements should be met: first and last name, email and relation or position to Iowa State. Emails must be tied to the submitted guest column or it will not be accepted or published. Pseudonyms are prohibited and the writer will be banned from submissions.

Read our full Opinion Policies here. Updated on 10/7/2020

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.