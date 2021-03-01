First Amendment (copy)

While the First Amendment provides many important freedoms for United States citizens, individuals may feel harmed by those freedoms such as freedom of speech.

The First Amendment offers five freedoms to all citizens of the United States: religion, speech, press, assembly and petition. It was adopted into the United States Constitution in 1791 along with nine other amendments that make up the Bill of Rights.

Here at Iowa State University, we hold a celebration of the First Amendment every year called First Amendment Days to recognize its importance and celebrate all it does to facilitate a diverse society. 

According to the First Amendment Days webpage, “a diverse assortment of speakers, events and activities are offered on campus every spring as a creative way to engage students and the entire Iowa State community to better understand the power of free expression. First Amendment Days is also designed to provide opportunities to exercise those five freedoms.”

This year’s First Amendment Days will take place April 12 to 16 and is titled: “Some Assembly Required: A Virtual Celebration of the First Amendment.” This is the 19th year of First Amendment Days, meaning it is the longest-running continual student-centered First Amendment celebration at any university in the United States.

As part of First Amendment Days this year, the First Amendment Committee has decided to create a session focused on empowering those who may feel marginalized, alienated or mistreated by the First Amendment. 

I was contacted to be a part of this session due to my column “Metzger: The price of my life is $4,021” published a few weeks ago. In my column, if you have not read it, I discuss how I felt that Iowa State University focused on protecting the free speech rights of one student organization rather than my personal safety or the safety and concerns of over 700 others from the Iowa State and Ames community.

I explained in my column how I felt disparaged by the university and how I felt that freedom of speech was more important than a person’s ability to perform well in their educational pursuit on this campus.

Julie Roosa, First Amendment specialist and committee chair for the First Amendment Committee, explained to me this session of First Amendment Days is meant to provide an avenue for individuals who feel harmed or otherwise marginalized by the free speech of others to exercise their own speech to make their feelings and thoughts about their interactions with free speech known.

So in this column I am asking other people who have felt these thoughts, people who have felt victimized, people who have felt harmed by the First Amendment, especially freedom of speech, to join me in this session and share our stories. I am asking that people use their freedom of speech to stand up and speak out against the speech that harmed them.

This session will be completely virtual and will not be live. It will simply be an opportunity for the speakers selected for this session to speak out and speak their truth. Speakers will be asked to read their letter aloud either with their camera on or off and then those videos will be compiled into a video that will be released on YouTube as part of First Amendment Days 2021.

So please, if you have felt victimized or marginalized by the First Amendment or free speech, reach out to me at logan.metzger@iowastatedaily.com and let's work on sharing your story! It is important to note that not all submissions for this session may be used, however if the submitter wishes, their piece can still be published in the Iowa State Daily as with any other Letter to the Editor.

Logan Headshot.jpg (copy) (copy)

Logan Metzger, the managing editor of content, is a junior in English education. 

Opinion Policies

Editorials are longer opinion pieces that are written by a group of community members recruited across campus who address relevant issues on a local, national and international level. Editorials are research-based. The purpose of the Editorial Board is to promote discussion concerning relevant issues in the community while advising on possible solutions. Topics are chosen via relevancy and interests of the members, which are then discussed by the Editorial Board in order to reach a general consensus concerning the topic or issue.

Feedback policy

If you have a grievance concerning the content or argument of the Editorial Board, please contact either Opinion Editor Peyton Hamel (peyton.hamel@iowastatedaily.com) or the Editorial Board as a whole (editorialboard@iowastatedaily.com). Those wanting to respond to editorials can also submit a letter to the editor through the Iowa State Daily website or by emailing the letter to Opinion Editor Peyton Hamel (peyton.hamel@iowastatedaily.com) or Editor-in-Chief Sage Smith (sage.smith@iowastatedaily.com).

Column Policy

Columns are hyper-specific to opinion and are written by only columnists employed by the Iowa State Daily. Columnists are unique because they have a specific writing day and only publish on those writing days. Each column undergoes a thorough editing process ensuring the integrity of the writer, and their claim is maintained while remaining research-based and respectful. Columns may be submitted from community members. These are labelled as “Guest Columns.” These contain similar research-based content and need to be at least 400 words in length. The following requirements should be met: first and last name, email and relation or position to Iowa State. Emails must be tied to the submitted guest column or it will not be accepted or published. Pseudonyms are prohibited and the writer will be banned from submissions.

Read our full Opinion Policies here. Updated on 10/7/2020

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.