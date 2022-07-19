Lancelot and Elaine stock photo

Lancelot and Elaine sitting beside Lake Laverne. Lancelot and Elaine were named by student Jean Nesinwanger, who won $10 in 1935.

Best friends since 2003 when they were given a charming pastoral home on Iowa State’s Lake LaVerne, the two lady mute swans, donning the legendary medieval names Elaine and Lancelot, which had been passed along to resident swan pairs since 1935, reigned gracefully over the usually placid waters. They could almost always be seen together either dabbling for pond bottom greens near the shoreline or napping with heads tucked under their glorious seraphim wings on the shore. Only one of them glides from shore to shore now, whether Elaine or Lancelot, it’s not to know. She died a natural death. I think only her partner heard her swan song.

She must be inconsolable.

I visited them often, a latte from the Starbucks across the street in one hand, a notebook and pen in the other. If lucky, I’d find an open bench close to their momentary stakeout position. They were perpetually on alert for encroaching geese, except when they were napping.

If a goose would swim toward their chosen hangout spot, one of the swans would rise up, spread her gigantic wings and flap across the surface of the water at a furious speed toward it. The silly goose would retreat to a safe distance, and mill around the pond elsewhere acting like nothing had happened. Not long after, the teaser would try again. The medieval lady would charge again.

The goose would back off for a longer while, smartly deferring to the swans’ territorial preeminence. I would sit on my bench laughing. I’m no longer a student at ISU, and I no longer pay regular visits to the shores of Lake LaVerne, but I am saddened by my elegant, feathered friend’s demise and her friend’s certain desolation. They were best friends for almost twenty years. Each spring they built a nest together, each pitching in grasses and sticks. They laid eggs in the nest, even though no one was around to fertilize them, and took turns sitting on them.

Every spring they must have experienced a kind of sadness when they realized there’d be no cygnets. In the deep cold of an Ames winter, they huddled close on the shore with their heads tucked under their wings, almost invisible with their white on the white of the snow.

They had each other.

While I was a student, I wrote some sonnets about them. My classmates dubbed them “swannets.” Perhaps they can serve as swan songs for the swan who no longer swims on Lake LaVerne. I wish I could translate them into swan language. They might have served to comfort the one left behind.

Opinion Policies

Editorials are longer opinion pieces that are written by a group of community members recruited across campus who address relevant issues on a local, national and international level. Editorials are research-based. The purpose of the Editorial Board is to promote discussion concerning relevant issues in the community while advising on possible solutions. Topics are chosen via relevancy and interests of the members, which are then discussed by the Editorial Board in order to reach a general consensus concerning the topic or issue.

Feedback policy

If you have a grievance concerning the content or argument of the Editorial Board, please contact either Opinion Editor Peyton Hamel (peyton.hamel@iowastatedaily.com) or the Editorial Board as a whole (editorialboard@iowastatedaily.com). Those wanting to respond to editorials can also submit a letter to the editor through the Iowa State Daily website or by emailing the letter to Opinion Editor Peyton Hamel (peyton.hamel@iowastatedaily.com) or Editor-in-Chief Sage Smith (sage.smith@iowastatedaily.com).

Column Policy

Columns are hyper-specific to opinion and are written by only columnists employed by the Iowa State Daily. Columnists are unique because they have a specific writing day and only publish on those writing days. Each column undergoes a thorough editing process ensuring the integrity of the writer, and their claim is maintained while remaining research-based and respectful. Columns may be submitted from community members. These are labelled as “Guest Columns.” These contain similar research-based content and need to be at least 400 words in length. The following requirements should be met: first and last name, email and relation or position to Iowa State. Emails must be tied to the submitted guest column or it will not be accepted or published. Pseudonyms are prohibited and the writer will be banned from submissions.

Read our full Opinion Policies here. Updated on 10/7/2020

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.